Chelsea: Emi Martinez horror injury diagonosis revealed after Blues No1 issues statement

The full extent of the horror injury Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez suffered at Everton has been revealed, after the Blues stopper released a statement from his hospital bed.

Xabi Alonso’s men picked up an important three points against the previously unbeaten Toffees at Hill Dickinson Stadium, winning 2-0 thanks to brace from Pedro Neto, but it came at a cost after a hugely concerning injury to Martinez.

The Argentina international was unable to finish the match after colliding with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite midway through the second half, after a free-kick was whipped into Chelsea’s box.

Martinez needed urgent medical attention and was given oxygen as he lay on the ground.

The 34-year-old received treatment for around nine minutes before being put on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.

Asked about Martinez’s condition after the match, Alonso said: “It was a concussion, but beyond that I do not know. I have only seen one clip of the incident, so we need to wait.

“What we know is that he left the stadium conscious and is now in hospital undergoing precautionary tests. We need to wait. Hopefully it will not be too serious, but at the moment we just have to wait.”

Unfortunately for Chelsea and Martinez, they now know that diagnosis after tests revealed that the beteran stopper suffered a jaw fracture and needed immediate surgery.

And the former Aston Villa star subsequently posted from his hospital bed after he underwent the procedure, writing alongside a picture of himself: “Thank you all for the messages, the operation went well.

“The most important thing is that we won with a clean sheet. We’ll be back in a few weeks.”

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Huge chance for Penders after Martinez blow

Martinez is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines, with Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo claiming that the 2022 World Cup winner could be out for around 40 days.

Alonso’s men have some huge games coming up during that period, including hosting both Tottenham and Manchester United, while there is also the small matter of a Carabao Cup fourth-round tussle with Liverpool.

If Martinez is sidelined for the best part of six weeks, he could also miss Premier League outings with Sunderland, Leeds and Nottingham Forest in November.

His absence, however, will give Mike Penders the chance to showcase his talents with an extended run in the Chelsea team.

The 21-year-old, who was signed from Genk last year, came on for his Blues debut at Everton and put in an assured display on Merseyside.

The Belgian played 50 times in all competitions on loan at Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg last season, and will look to prove that he can be genuine competition to Martinez and not just back-up, when the Argentine returns.

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