Chelsea end interest in Pochettino target to hand Euro giants free run at clever signing

Gabriel Moscardo will no longer be heading to Stamford Bridge in 2024, as Chelsea have opted to end their interest in the Corinthians starlet and allow him to go elsewhere, according to one journalist.

Moscardo emerged as a transfer target for Pochettino and Chelsea over the summer, as part of the Blues’ aim to sign some of the best young players from across the globe. After club scouts were impressed by Moscardo’s rapid rise at Corinthians, Chelsea chiefs held talks with their counterparts at the Brazilian outfit to try and get a deal done before the September 1 deadline.

However, the two parties did not manage to strike an agreement in time, as Chelsea refused to meet Corinthians’ £26million asking price. The central midfielder has fantastic potential, but Chelsea officials felt that price tag was too steep for someone who is still finding his feet at senior level.

As a result, Moscardo remained in his native Brazil. Last month, the teenager was quizzed about the links with Chelsea, and he responded by saying: “I can confirm that there was interest from Chelsea few months ago, strong interest… but I want to help Corinthians get out of this situation. To tell you the truth, I have very little information, my father knows a few things.”

It was then suggested that Chelsea had reached an agreement with Corinthians to finally sign Moscardo in the January transfer window.

But that claim proved to be wide of the mark, with several of Europe’s biggest clubs soon joining Chelsea in the chase. Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed how Liverpool started to look at Moscardo after ending their pursuit of Fluminense star Andre.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United were all named as potential suitors for Moscardo, too.

Last week, reports in Spain revealed that the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Barca were all at risk of missing out on the Brazil U23 international, as he is poised to agree a contract with PSG.

Chelsea opt against PSG battle for Gabriel Moscardo

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has now provided his information on Moscardo. The reporter states that Chelsea have opted to cool their interest in him, as they need to focus on improving their starting eleven rather than looking towards the future.

“Chelsea have, as it stands, decided not to rival PSG for Moscardo. We heard some reports in Brazil saying a deal was done to take Moscardo to Stamford Bridge, but this was firmly denied by those close to both the player and Chelsea,” Jacobs said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“Chelsea know they have to be a bit more economical now with transfers, especially if they want to move for an elite striker. Perhaps Moscardo was the kind of deal they would have pushed more aggressively last January, but the priority now is outgoings, to keep the squad size the same or get it smaller, and to get a bit more proven talent for the second half of the season.”

Earlier on Tuesday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Pochettino is gunning to create a new spine for his team, with Fulham’s Joao Palhinha emerging as a potential signing. Victor Osimhen is also Chelsea’s number one striker target as they aim to become far more deadly in front of goal.

