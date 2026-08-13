Chelsea have made it clear that their Friday deadline for Enzo Fernandez does not mean they have closed the door on selling the Argentinian international, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the club are already working on midfield alternatives.

We understand Chelsea have made fresh contact this month regarding Alex Scott and Adam Wharton, two of England’s most highly-rated young midfielders who have been on the club’s radar for more than 12 months.

Chelsea have already added experience to Xabi Alonso’s squad with the signing of Jordan Henderson, but the club are determined to ensure the manager has every position covered.

Should Fernandez leave Stamford Bridge, with Manchester City keen on a move for him, Chelsea would look to bring in another midfielder to fill the gap.

Fresh enquiries have therefore been made about both Scott and Wharton, with Chelsea continuing to assess the market.

Bournemouth are determined to keep Scott and have already rejected one Chelsea bid last month, while enquiries from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have also been rebuffed.

Sources insist Bournemouth have not placed a formal valuation on the 22-year-old, although there is a belief in the market that an offer of more than £80million could test their resolve, despite the Cherries maintaining publicly that they do not want to sell.

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Wharton would be a big-money signing for Chelsea

The midfield market has become increasingly expensive, with Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers having both held the record for the most expensive British players at different stages during August.

Wharton would also command a huge fee. We understand Crystal Palace would expect a figure in a similar range for the 22-year-old, while the midfielder is understood to be highly admired by Alonso.

Chelsea and Palace have already held discussions over a number of players this summer. Maxence Lacroix has moved to Stamford Bridge, while Palace have shown an interest in Axel Disasi and Josh Acheampong.

Should Chelsea make a serious push for Wharton, we understand those players could potentially form part of the wider discussions between the clubs.

Chelsea are also considering other options and, as revealed on Wednesday, Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi has emerged as another midfielder being assessed, as has Monaco star Lamine Camara.

For now, Fernandez remains in Chelsea’s midfield plans, but the club are clearly preparing for both possibilities.

If the deadline passes without a deal for the Argentine, Alonso will still have option of keeping him but Chelsea are already doing the groundwork to make sure they can move quickly if required.

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