Chelsea could sell Enzo Fernandez, TEAMtalk understands, with Real Madrid targeting the Argentina international midfielder as head coach Enzo Maresca reveals his stance.

Fernandez is one of the best midfielders in the world and has been a star for Chelsea since he moved from Benfica in 2023 for £106.8m. The 24-year-old has made 106 appearances for the Blues so far in his career, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists in the process.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid have Fernandez in their sights, with the Spanish and European powerhouse identifying the midfielder as a key target over the next couple of transfer windows.

TEAMtalk understands that Fernandez has emerged as a priority for Madrid as they aim to bolster their midfield.

The 24-year-old, who won the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina, is admired for his vision, tenacity, and passing range.

While Fernandez is said to love Chelsea, the Blues’ financial strategy could open the door for negotiations, with only Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer deemed untouchable.

Chelsea are under pressure to comply with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and are open to discussing deals for most of their squad, including Fernandez, to create a financial cushion. The club’s heavy spending in recent years, including the British-record fee they paid for Fernandez, has left them navigating tight fiscal constraints.

Sources indicate that while Fernandez remains a cornerstone of Maresca’s system, a substantial offer from Madrid could force Chelsea to consider a sale, especially as they eye reinforcements in other areas, such as a goalkeeper, striker and winger.

Madrid are prepared to flex their financial muscle in the coming months, with Fernandez seen as a perfect player to add to their team. Luka Modric will leave at the end of the season, so a space is open for another midfielder in the Spanish club’s squad.

However, prising Fernandez away from Stamford Bridge will be no easy feat. The midfielder’s contract runs until 2032, and his market value would be over £100 million, making any deal this summer complex.

Madrid’s willingness to spend big, potentially surpassing the £100 million mark, could test Chelsea’s resolve, particularly if PSR pressures intensify.

For Fernandez, the allure of joining a club of Madrid’s stature is undeniable, but his commitment to Chelsea remains strong. Sources have told TEAMtalk that while the midfielder would be honoured to play for Los Blancos, nothing concrete will happen until and unless they make a serious move for him.

What Enzo Maresca has said about Enzo Fernandez

While Madrid’s interest could get more intense in the coming weeks, Maresca is not worried about losing Fernandez.

The Chelsea manager has made it clear that he wants the Argentine ace to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The London Evening Standard quotes Maresca as saying on Friday: “Enzo is a main player for us, one of the captains, one of the leaders.

“This season he has been very, very good. He can be even better next season starting from the first day.

“So, nothing to say about speculation. He is focused on us and that’s the most important thing.”

Pressed on whether Fernandez would be staying at the club this summer, Maresca replied: “Yes”.

While Maresca would love to keep the midfielder, it must be noted that it is unlikely that he will have a lot of say on the matter.

Chelsea co-sporting directors in Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart lead the recruitment structure with the support of co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Moreover, Maresca’s future at Chelsea itself is uncertain as he is under pressure to secure Champions League qualification, TEAMtalk has learnt.

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table with 66 points from 37 matches.

The Blues are level on points with sixth-placed Aston Villa, with Nottingham Forest a point behind in seventh.

