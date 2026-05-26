Xabi Alonso facing ‘real mass exodus’ at Chelsea as FOUR superstars part of ‘mega clean-up’

Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is in danger of losing Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid or Manchester City, according to a report, which has also named the three other superstars that the Blues’ owners, BlueCo, could have to sell this summer.

Alonso will officially take over as the Chelsea manager on July 1, and rumours are growing that the former Real Madrid boss could be without some of the best players in the current squad.

TEAMtalk has long reported Real Madrid’s interest in signing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

With Chelsea finishing 10th in the Premier League table this season and Jose Mourinho set to become the new Real Madrid manager, Los Blancos will be confident of prising Fernandez away from the London club.

There is interest in Enzo Fernandez from Manchester City, too, as former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is set to replace Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

AS has named Fernandez as one of four Chelsea superstars that BlueCo could be forced to sell.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has noted in its headline: ‘Xabi is preparing a mega-clean-up’.

The report stated that ‘several Chelsea stars are expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer following their failure to qualify for Europe’, claiming that Fernandez ‘is the favourite’ while underlining Madrid, Man City and Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in the Argentina international midfielder.

AS has added: ‘Enzo Fernandez became the most expensive signing in Premier League history when, in January 2023, Chelsea paid more than €120million (£103.4m, $139.7m) for him.

‘For this reason, and because Xabi Alonso will want to keep one of the team’s key players, Chelsea aren’t considering selling him.

‘At least, not for now, and certainly not at any price.

‘The problem is that the Argentine isn’t the only one who could be packing his bags this summer.’

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Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Marc Cucurella could also leave Chelsea

AS has named attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, striker Joao Pedro and left-back Marc Cucurella as the other three Chelsea superstars who could leave this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported Man Utd’s ‘long-term’ interest in Palmer.

Barcelona are actively trying to sign Joao Pedro from Chelsea, while there is interest in Cucurella from Man City and Atletico Madrid.

AS has reported: ‘Just as FC Barcelona have set their sights on Joao Pedro, recently named ‘Player of the Season’ at Chelsea and not called up by Carlo Ancelotti for the World Cup, teams like Manchester United and Atletico de Madrid are also keeping a close eye on other Chelsea stars such as Cole Palmer and Marc Cucurella.

‘The risk of a mass exodus is real.’

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