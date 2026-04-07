Enzo Fernandez could be the subject of bids from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid

Enzo Fernandez has detailed a desire to live in Madrid, and the Chelsea man could have two avenues for that dream to become possible, as both Real and Atletico could ‘enter the bidding’ for him.

Fernandez has been sanctioned by Chelsea for comments about Madrid. Indeed, over the international break, he was asked about his future, and his response gained him a two-game suspension from his current club.

The midfielder, when asked about future moves, stated: “I’d like to experience, I don’t know, live there. I really like Madrid, it reminds me a lot of Buenos Aires.”

With those comments coming amid consistently reported interest from Spanish juggernauts Real, it seemed a little like Fernandez was telling the club to come and get him, especially as he’d hailed their former midfield duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Fernandez could have two avenues to potentially make his Madrid dreams a reality.

La Nacion have explained, among the potential Chelsea signing of Valentin Barco and the situation of Fernandez, that Paris Saint-Germain are one of the clubs who could ‘enter the bidding’ for the midfielder ‘along with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.’

They state Chelsea would want to at least recoup the £107million they paid to Benfica for Fernandez, and none of the aforementioned sides are short of cash.

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Chelsea will give Fernandez new deal

But the Madrid sides or PSG might find it a very difficult task to lure Fernandez away from Chelsea.

Liam Rosenior has reiterated that the club are happy with him despite his suspension, and TEAMtalk is aware that will lead to attempts to tie him down.

Indeed, sources state Chelsea see Fernandez as one of the best midfielders in the world and will look to fend off interest by giving him a new deal.

The Blues are ready to make the superstar the highest-paid player at the club, bringing him close to some of the biggest contracts in the world.

Chelsea round-up: Barco move almost done

After reports that Strasbourg midfielder Barco was moving closer to joining Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano has reiterated there’s unlikely to be a hitch in that deal.

He has stated the Argentine has “said yes” to the move, and it’s now up to the Blues to proceed.

Elsewhere, it’s said Chelsea are planning an ‘aggressive’ move to sign Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, who they were closing in on when the Blaugrana landed him.

And, the Blues have also reportedly identified Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs as a key target to strengthen between the sticks.