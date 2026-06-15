Enzo Fernandez reacts to Marc Cucurella leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has dropped a massive clue on his desire to join Real Madrid by ‘liking’ a post about Marc Cucurella’s impending move to Estadio Bernabeu, with a reliable journalist revealing how much the Blues’ owners, BlueCo, want for him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on June 14 that Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Chelsea for Marc Cucurella.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid to the signature of the 27-year-old Spain international left-back, who is playing at the 2026 World Cup.

We understand that Cucurella has already agreed on a six-year contract with Madrid, who will pay Chelsea £52million in transfer fees.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the deal for Cucurella on Instagram.

Intriguingly, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez ‘liked’ the post.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Real Madrid are interested in signing Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Madrid are willing to offer players to Chelsea to sweeten the deal for Fernandez.

Fernandez’s social media activity is only going to spark hope among Madrid fans that he will be the next signing for Los Blancos.

Madrid already have deals in place for Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Bernardo Silva, with Jose Mourinho also arriving at Estadio Bernabeu as the new manager for his second spell in charge of the Spanish and European giants.

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‘Enzo Fernandez is keen to join’ Real Madrid

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Fernandez wants to join Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The talkSPORT reporter has claimed that Chelsea want £120m for the Argentina international midfielder and are not panicking about the future of the former Benfica star.

Jacobs posted on X at 10:26pm on June 14: “Enzo Fernandez is keen to join Marc Cucurella at Real Madrid, and has made no secret of wanting to leave Chelsea.

“Chelsea’s asking price remains £120m, as revealed last month.

“Club calm about the situation, but will sell at the right price.

“Real Madrid are currently deciding on the type of midfield profile they want.

“Mateus Fernandes and Rodri two other names discussed.”

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