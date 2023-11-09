Enzo Fernandez names Chelsea signing he has to ‘thank God for’ after personally intervening

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez has explained how he influenced Chelsea’s signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton in the summer.

In the two most recent transfer windows, Chelsea broke the British transfer record to strengthen their midfield. First it was to take Fernandez from Benfica after activating his release clause in January, and then it was to outbid Liverpool for Caicedo in the summer.

Now, Fernandez has revealed how grateful he is that Caicedo took his advice to link up with him at Stamford Bridge.

“I called and told him that he had to accept and come because Chelsea is a great and ambitious club,” Fernandez relayed to the Blues’ official website in a combined interview with Caicedo.

“And I have to thank God for giving me the chance to play alongside him at Chelsea because we all know the great player he is, but he is also a fantastic person, so I’m thankful he chose Chelsea.”

Caicedo has started eight Premier League matches for Chelsea so far this season, whereas Fernandez has 10 starts to his name in the top flight.

The Ecuador international joined Chelsea despite Liverpool agreeing a deal with Brighton, as he was holding out for a move to west London.

Caicedo has confirmed that what Fernandez told him about Chelsea helped make up his mind.

Caicedo ‘convinced’ by Fernandez plea

“It was a nice chat,” Caicedo added. “I mean, the fact that a world champion was phoning you, one of the best midfielders in the world… receiving that call was very nice and he convinced me to come here.

“He said it was a great club, that there are many young players, there was a togetherness here. I have always enjoyed the bond in a team because I think that, if there is that bond, we can deal with any situation we may face: pressure, everything. So, that’s what motivated me to come here.

“Now, I’m enjoying playing alongside him, in training as well, in rondos. We are always together. So, I’m very happy and I’m trying to do things better every day, as Enzo said, to be a good example for everyone at the club.”

Fernandez and Caicedo have been the main components of Chelsea’s midfield evolution this year, following the departures of players like Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount.

Chelsea also beat Liverpool to the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton over the summer, but the former Manchester City prospect is yet to make an appearance due to injury.

Instead, one of Chelsea’s other most important midfielders has been Conor Gallagher and sources have told TEAMtalk that the club are confident of agreeing a contract extension with him.