€130m Chelsea star’s ‘dream is to play for Real Madrid’ as insider drops ‘pretty serious’ bombshell

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez wants to join Real Madrid, who had scouts watching him in action against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last weekend, according to a report, as TEAMtalk sources reveal whether a move from the Blues to Los Blancos could truly happen.

Fernandez is one of the best players in the Premier League and has established himself as a key figure for Chelsea. Since joining Chelsea from Benfica in February 2023 for £106.8million (€122.5m, $143.6m), Fernandez has scored 19 goals and given 24 assists in 125 appearances, while winning the Conference League last season and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

The 24-year-old is a pivotal figure in Enzo Maresca’s side and starred for Chelsea in their 2-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid scouts were impressed by the Argentina international midfielder’s ‘fantastic performance’.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has claimed that ‘Enzo Fernandez’s dream is to play for Real Madrid’, and that the Chelsea star ‘would be delighted to join’ the Spanish and European giants.

Madrid have followed Fernandez since his time from Benfica, but Los Blancos were unwilling to cough up the cash that Chelsea eventually did.

Chelsea reportedly now value Fernandez at €130m (£113m, $152m), and while Madrid’s ‘desire’ to bring the midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu remains, they are not willing to meet those demands.

Madrid also have enough top-quality midfielders, so signing Fernandez is not exactly urgent for a club that is aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League this season.

Real Madrid serious about signing Enzo Fernandez – sources

Real Madrid’s interest in Enzo Fernandez has long been documented, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on May 23 that the Argentina international has ‘emerged as a priority’ for Los Blancos.

Subsequent reports in the Spanish media linked Fernandez with a move to Madrid in the summer of 2025, but no move materialised.

We can reveal that Madrid are still interested in Fernandez, with Chelsea also willing to sell the Argentina international.

However, according to TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, Chelsea will demand a very hefty fee for Fernandez.

Jones said: “Chelsea contacts I have spoken to seem to believe there is a possibility the club would listen to offers for Enzo Fernandez at the right price.

“There is no plan to actively offload him but he has been linked with Real Madrid regularly over the past year and there is an expectation that Madrid will keep tabs on him for next summer’s transfer window.

“He cost a lot of money when Chelsea bought him and, given he has performed well and has a long contract in place, I would expect them to set an even higher figure on him now.

“But this Madrid interest is not going away and I would take it pretty seriously. I don’t think it would be impossible to get him if they are truly willing to stump up some serious cash.”

