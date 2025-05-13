Enzo Fernandez has been offered to Real Madrid by his agents, according to a report in Spain, as Chelsea’s stance on selling the midfielder in the summer transfer window is revealed.

One of the many players that Chelsea have splashed the cash on in recent years is Fernandez. The Argentina international midfielder made the move to the Blues from Benfica in January 2023 for a British record transfer fee of £106.4 (€12om). Liverpool were also keen on the 24-year-old at the time, but it was a determined Todd Boehly and their director of transfers, Paul Winstanley, who managed to get the deal over the line.

Fernandez has been an important player for Chelsea since then and has racked up 105 appearances for the London club, scoring 14 goals and giving 19 assists in the process.

The midfielder is a regular in the Chelsea starting line-up, but reports in Spain now suggest a summer exit from Stamford Bridge is now an increasing possibility.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 13 that Madrid are interested in a summer deal for Fernandez and are considering a move for the Chelsea midfielder.

Madrid’s city-rivals, Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who won the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

It has now been claimed in the Spanish media that Fernandez is ready to leave Chelsea this summer.

According to Defensa Central, Fernandez is ‘unhappy’ at Chelsea, and his agents have offered him to Madrid.

Described as a “world-class” player by former Chelsea star David Luiz in The Sun in January 2025, Fernandez is claimed to be ‘crazy’ about Madrid.

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table at the moment and have reached the final of the UEFA Conference League, where they will take on LaLiga club Real Betis.

Chelsea stance on Enzo Fernandez sale

Defensa Central has noted that Fernandez is one of the midfielders that Madrid have their eyes on, but a transfer is not going to be easy.

Federico Valverde’s profile is similar to that of Fernandez, who will also cost a lot of money for Los Blancos.

Chelsea want at least €80million (£67.3m, $89m) for the 24-year-old, and Madrid president Florentino Perez does not think that he is worth the investment.

Madrid are about to make a managerial change, with Carlo Ancelotti leaving to take charge of Brazil and Xabi Alonso stepping down as the Bayer Leverkusen boss to replace the legendary Italian at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Perez often has the final say on which players Madrid will sign, so if the Spanish club’s supremo does not fancy spending £67m on Fernandez, then the Chelsea midfielder’s desire to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer will remain unfulfilled.

