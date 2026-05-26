Chelsea are facing a battle to keep hold of Enzo Fernandez this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding the Argentina international’s hopes of securing a move to Real Madrid have been significantly boosted by Florentino Perez’s forthcoming presidential election campaign.

Sources close to the situation have informed TEAMtalk that Fernandez’s camp have already made Chelsea’s hierarchy aware of the midfielder’s desire to leave Stamford Bridge during the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old has also stepped away from discussions over a potential contract extension despite Chelsea’s previous hopes of tying him down to fresh long-term terms alongside midfield partner Moises Caicedo.

As TEAMtalk revealed back in April, Chelsea were eager for Fernandez to follow Caicedo in committing his future to the club.

However, circumstances have shifted dramatically in recent months.

Fernandez was dropped by Chelsea in April following controversial comments which created tensions internally, and since then the club have undergone major change, including the departure of Liam Rosenior and the appointment of Xabi Alonso as head coach.

Chelsea’s failure to secure European football has also become a major factor impacting their ability to retain several top players, and TEAMtalk understands Fernandez’s camp are now unwilling to engage in any new contract talks while uncertainty around his future continues.

Real Madrid are monitoring the situation extremely closely, and a high-profile switch to the Bernabeu for the midfielder this summer cannot be ruled out.

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The Spanish giants are planning significant midfield reinforcement ahead of next season.

While Manchester City star Rodri remains Florentino Perez’s dream target, TEAMtalk understands the Madrid president has instructed the club’s recruitment team to intensify work on alternative options.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister had been among the names admired internally at the Bernabeu, but sources indicate Madrid’s recruitment department now believe Fernandez would represent the superior long-term fit.

Perez has therefore ordered extensive groundwork on a potential deal and TEAMtalk understands Madrid believe they now have a clear understanding of the financial structure required to tempt Chelsea into negotiations.

Chelsea’s previous stance had been that they would not entertain offers below the £106million package agreed with Benfica in 2023.

Yet Fernandez’s value and reputation have only strengthened during his time in England despite Chelsea’s struggles on the pitch.

Indeed, the Argentine has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders and remains hugely admired across Europe for his leadership, technical quality and tactical intelligence.

TEAMtalk understands Perez now views Fernandez as one of the centrepieces of his upcoming presidential campaign as he prepares to face a serious challenge to his leadership for the first time since 2006.

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The long-serving Real Madrid president has already pledged to appoint Jose Mourinho as the club’s new head coach and sources indicate landing Fernandez is also being presented internally as a marquee objective capable of energising support around his candidacy.

Importantly, Mourinho is understood to be a huge admirer of Fernandez and has made it clear he would welcome the opportunity to build his midfield around the Chelsea captain.

Perez’s challenger, Enrique Riquelme, has publicly questioned Mourinho’s suitability for a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, creating a growing political divide around Madrid’s future direction.

Nevertheless, Perez remains the overwhelming favourite to retain the presidency and TEAMtalk understands that outcome would be viewed as highly encouraging from Fernandez’s perspective.

Real Madrid are not alone in the race, however.

We can confirm Man City are also keeping close tabs on developments surrounding Fernandez’s future, particularly amid growing uncertainty around Rodri’s long-term situation at the Etihad.

Sources indicate Man City have maintained contact with the player’s representatives and have already registered their interest should the opportunity to move arise.

Paris Saint-Germain are another club attentive to the situation.

The French champions appreciate Fernandez enormously and TEAMtalk understands PSG are conscious that their own midfield star Vitinha has also been discussed internally by Madrid as an alternative option if a deal for Fernandez proves impossible.

For now, Chelsea remain determined not to lose one of their most important players.

But with Fernandez resisting contract talks, Real Madrid intensifying their planning and Europe’s elite clubs circling, his future is rapidly becoming one of the defining transfer sagas of the summer window.

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