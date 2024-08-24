Chelsea have received further criticism for their handling of the Raheem Sterling situation, with another former Premier League player claiming almost every other team in the league would take him – but warning the winger about the conditions of his seemingly inevitable escape from Stamford Bridge.

Sterling was the first signing of Chelsea’s new era under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership. Little did he know at the time just how many more new arrivals would follow him through the door over the next couple of years – and what consequences that would have for his own status at the club.

New Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has recently admitted that Sterling is not in his plans. It has been a relatively surprising turn of events at the dawn of the 2024-25 season, and one that Sterling’s representatives will have to try and resolve, most likely with a transfer, before the deadline.

Much has been made of Chelsea’s excessive squad building over the past three summers, with Sterling seemingly a victim of the recent acquisitions of Portuguese pair Pedro Neto and Joao Felix from Wolves and Atletico Madrid respectively.

According to former Tottenham, Hull City and Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson, Sterling has not been treated fairly. And although Maresca’s comments at press conferences have hinted he is not a suitable fit for his tactics, Dawson does not believe the decision has actually been made by the head coach.

“I don’t like the way Chelsea are just signing players willy-nilly. They go out there and sign any player that maybe isn’t needed in that position,” Dawson said on Sky Sports.

“I’m a big fan of Pedro Neto, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t like the way that Raheem Sterling has been [treated].

“This is football, it does happen. It’s not the first player that’s had his number taken off him. I just don’t like it.

“And I hope Raheem Sterling gets every penny off Chelsea Football Club to leave.

“And he will have loads of takers. But the stumbling block is going to be his wages.

“95% of teams in the Premier League would think, if I can get Raheem Sterling, wow. What a player.

“He’s experienced. You look at the teams he’s played for: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea. Big football clubs. His experience in and around that young Chelsea dressing room, he’s been away on tour with Chelsea.”

Maresca not blamed for Sterling exclusion

Dawson is of the belief that it was not Maresca, but board members, that decided Sterling’s fate.

The pundit continued: “And I don’t blame Maresca. It can’t be him who’s all of a sudden just going, right, we don’t want you in the squad. It must be coming from upstairs. It has to be and I don’t like it.

“So, Raheem, look after yourself. You’re never going to be short of a bob or two, but tell you what, get every single penny, go and enjoy your football, because that’s what it comes down to.

“These players get paid an absolute fortune. But footballers at this level want to go and play football.”

TEAMtalk has been able to confirm interest in Sterling from Crystal Palace, who may have an advantage over the likes of Aston Villa and Juventus courtesy of the fact that he would be eager to remain in London.

And Dawson has insisted that Sterling should hold firm and have the final say on his preferred next destination.

He said: “This will hurt him, the way he’s been [treated], and I’m sure he will have to leave. But go on your terms. You go where you want to go, because Chelsea are big enough to give that big contract out – big enough to pay him out.”

