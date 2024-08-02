Chelsea are trying to force Conor Gallagher out the club

Conor Gallagher is yet to agree to join Atletico Madrid but Chelsea are doing all they can to force through the transfer after accepting a bid for the midfielder.

The England international has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge and despite being offered an extension, hasn’t put pen to paper.

As previously reported, Chelsea offered Gallagher a two-year extension with the option for another year – deciding against a long-term deal as they are ‘concerned’ he won’t play a key role under Enzo Maresca.

Atletico Madrid have since had a £33m bid accepted for the 24-year-old but the Spanish giants are still waiting for him to sign off on the move.

Some members of the Chelsea board are desperate to offload Gallagher. As an academy graduate, his sale would represent pure profit on the account books, which is beneficial in terms of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Gallagher’s situation has now taken an ugly turn, with journalist Tom Barclay stating that he has been ‘banished’ from the first team.

In a post on X, Barclay claims that the centre-mid held a meeting with Chelsea chiefs on Friday. Gallagher told them he would be open to signing a new long-term deal at the club.

However, Gallagher has been informed that ‘when he reports to training on Monday, he will not be allowed to train with the first team squad.’

Gallagher has rejected THREE contract offers from Chelsea

Another journalist, Dharmesh Sheth, has suggested that Chelsea are actively trying to force Gallagher out of Stamford Bridge.

“Gallagher’s Chelsea future is in serious doubt,” Sheth told Sky Sports News. “Gallagher has now rejected three new contract offers from Chelsea.

“Under Enzo Maresca’s new style of play, Gallagher is expected to just be a squad player, despite the fact he captained the side on multiple occasions last season.”

“…Chelsea are trying to force Gallagher out and have effectively chosen his next club [Atletico] for him.”

Many Chelsea supporters have been left incredibly frustrated by the club’s handling of Gallagher’s situation as many of them are keen for him to stay.

He broke through the youth system at Stamford Bridge and has gradually established himself as one of Chelsea’s most important players.

Gallagher made 50 appearances across all competitions last summer and scored seven goals, but the Blues’ board seem to have made up their mind and are determined to sell the England star.

