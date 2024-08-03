Atletico Madrid are confident that they'll be able to land Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this summer

Chelsea could be set to lose one of their most successful academy graduates this summer, with manager Enzo Maresca refusing to deny rumours linking a key midfielder with a move to Spain.

There has been huge change at Stamford Bridge this summer, with Maresca replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the Chelsea dugout.

One big exit from the club could be Conor Gallagher. The midfielder, who was part of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2024 only to be beaten by Spain, has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher, 24, captained the Blues a lot last season in the absence of injured regular skipper Reece James, and he remains a fan favourite.

But with speculation over his future intensifying with Atletico said to have agreed a £33m fee, it appears things could be coming to a head.

There are reports suggesting Gallagher will be forced to choose the move to Spain or be banished from the first team picture under Maresca. While he didn’t confirm or deny that, he did confirm conversations over his future have happened.

“At the moment, there is not any update on that,’ Maresca said.

“The only thing I can say is that he was in contact with the club to find a solution. I don’t think it’s something new.

“In football, every summer, different clubs have some problems with some players, and then at the end, they find a solution and everyone is happy. Hopefully the same can happen in this situation.”

Unwanted Gallagher headed for Atletico?

Maresca has already brought in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from former club Leicester, meaning Gallagher’s position in the midfield is under more scrutiny. He has also been linked with the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle previously.

Gallagher is said to be interested in a move to Atletico, but Diego Simeone’s side will continue to monitor other midfield targets while the player considers his options, Sky Sports have reported. He has just one year remaining on his Stamford Bridge contract after rejecting fresh terms in 2022.

Gallagher has become something of a Premier League stalwart after loan spells with West Brom and Crystal Palace before returning to his parent club and featuring regularly.

He has missed just four Premier League games in the last two seasons, contributing five goals and seven assists last term.

The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League last season and secured a return to European football. However, Manchester United’s victory in the FA Cup final means they will have to settle for the Europa Conference League instead of the Europa League.

