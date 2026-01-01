Chelsea sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Enzo Maresca’s position became untenable following his comments in December as they were aimed at the club’s owners. We also understand Maresca stood by his comments, which forced the situation to come to a head.

Maresca made comments following Chelsea‘s win over Everton that he and his players were not supported, stating: “Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn’t support us.”

We can reveal that internally it was confirmed following talks with Maresca that his comments were aimed at leadership.

It is understand that co-owner Behdad Eghbali was particularly disturbed by Maresca’s comments, which caught everyone within the club’s hierarchy by surprise.

Maresca has been strongly backed by the club’s sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley and they had few issues with his managing of the club from a football perspective.

However, Maresca’s own comments took the issue to another level and once it reached the board level, they felt following talks that a decision needed to be made.

We are told that Maresca himself would not take back his comments and stood by what he said, which further annoyed Chelsea’s top brass.

‘Totally unwarranted and unjustified’

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to us that Chelsea’s boardroom were unanimous in their opinion that Maresca’s behaviour was not acceptable.

“This whole thing accelerated quickly following his comments. But it has to be said that he [Maresca] was unapologetic about his comments. He believed what he said was true and was accurate.

“Chelsea’s hierarchy were totally taken aback and they felt the attack on them was totally unwarranted and unjustified. There were some talks to smooth the issues over, but it was quickly apparent that things could not be salvaged.”

As we previously reported this morning, the belief within BlueCo is that they already have a manager in-house that they believe could be ready to step up in the shape of Strasbourg’s Liam Rosenior.

