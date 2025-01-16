Chelsea are open to selling defensive duo Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi this month, with offers expected to arrive for both players in the coming weeks.

TEAMtalk understands that Enzo Maresca does not feel that Tosin or Disasi fit his system and he has given the green light to their potential exits.

This comes after Chelsea decided to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan with Crystal Palace, so he will fill the void left by Tosin or Disasi if either leave this month.

The Blues could offload several fringe players, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Ben Chilwell all heavily linked with exits.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Tosin and Disasi are also in contention to leave this month. We first reported that Maresca wasn’t fully convinced by Disasi in early December and now he could leave Chelsea in the very near future.

Tosin, meanwhile, only joined Chelsea last summer. The Blues got him on a free transfer after his contract with Fulham expired and now they could make a quick profit on the centre-back.

Enzo Maresca ready to axe Chelsea duo

TEAMtalk can confirm that Brighton are admirers of Tosin and are considering a move for the Chelsea defender this month, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Other Premier League clubs are keen on Tosin, too, but are yet to open any concrete talks with the Blues over a deal.

The 27-year-old has played a bit-part role for Chelsea this season. He’s made 10 Premier League appearances so far and seven have been starts.

We understand that Tosin is open to leaving Stamford Bridge this month if it means he can play more regularly and his priority is to stay in the Premier League. Sources say that Chelsea want £25million to £30million for the centre-back.

As for Disasi, there is interest in him from the Serie A and Bundesliga, while some French clubs are also keen. The 26-year-old was superb for previous club Monaco, but has never really made a big impact for Chelsea.

Chelsea paid £38.5million to sign Disasi in the summer of 2023 and want to recoup a similar fee if he is sold this month.

The five-time capped French international has made only five Premier League appearances this season and has been left out of the squad by Maresca on multiple occasions. He has been useful when filling in at right-back when required, but he isn’t part of Chelsea’s long term plans.

With Maresca’s mind made up on the duo, it will be interesting to see if bids arrive for them in the coming days, with Brighton leading the charge for Tosin as things stand.

Meanwhile, some surprising, somewhat unbelievable reports from Spain have claimed that Real Madrid could try and sign Reece James on loan as an alternative to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It’s claimed that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are looking to bring the England international right-back on loan despite knowing his fitness problems in recent years.

Also on the LaLiga giant’s shortlist is Tottenham’s Pedro Porro, but he too looks to be out of reach this month. Alexander-Arnold remains Madrid’s top pick, but they may have to wait until the end of the season to get him, or could miss out altogether if he pens a new contract with Liverpool.

In other news, Bayern Munich are keen to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and a deal could be struck with the Blues that sees Mathys Tel go the other way.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Nkunku is unhappy at Chelsea and is pushing to leave in January. The 27-year-old has made only three starts in the Premier League under head coach Enzo Maresca this season.

While Nkunku has agreed personal terms with Bayern and Chelsea will sell him to the Bundesliga club if they get a transfer fee of £65m, it is not so straightforward when it comes to Tel.

Bayern Sporting Director Christoph Freund has publicly said that the club do not plan on selling Tel in the January transfer window. Die Roten’s plan is to keep the youngster at the Allianz Arena and get him more involved in the team.

