Enzo Maresca to leave Chelsea? Insider reveals ‘twist in the story’ after new development

A parting of the ways between Chelsea and Enzo Maresca cannot be written off completely, sources have told TEAMtalk, amid interest from Juventus.

Maresca was appointed the Chelsea manager in the summer of 2024 and has been pretty successful at the London club so far. Under the former Juventus midfielder, Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League table last season and qualified for the Champions League for the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea won the Conference League last season and clinched the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

The Blues, though, have not made a particularly great start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, with the team sitting seventh in the Premier League table after seven rounds of matches, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

There have been murmurs of Maresca not being entirely happy at Chelsea because of the London club’s failure to satisfy a key transfer demand in the summer of 2025.

Juventus are now said to have taken a shine to Maresca, with the Italian tactician seen as a serious future candidate to take charge of the Serie A giants in the future.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has shed light on the situation, reporting that Maresca does have long-term doubts about his future and has confirmed Juventus’s interest in the 45-year-old.

Jones said: “It was not long ago that murmurs began about Maresca’s long-term future at Chelsea being in doubt.

“I have my own doubts about the validity of Chelsea having genuine worries about him now because I think this is a two-way street and he has his own doubts about whether the team is fully equipped to actually challenge for the league.

“I think he would like a couple more players of higher quality in key positions.

“In January, we will see whether they give him what he asks for.

“But now there is a slight twist in the story because it is starting to become apparent that Juventus admire him and will consider him the next time they need a new boss.

“Their current manager is not in immediate danger, but it’s definitely a situation that can open up if things do not go well this season.

“I think Chelsea need some stability at this moment and I do think they will strive to satisfy Maresca.

“But it’s definitely helpful for him to know that he’s being eyed by big clubs elsewhere.”

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Chelsea news: Stopping Real Madrid raid, Ivan Toney revelation

Meanwhile, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Chelsea are ready to hand their star player a new deal to stop him from joining Real Madrid.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Chelsea are in pole position to sign a French star.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has revealed the chances of Ivan Toney returning to the Premier League and joining Chelsea on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

POLL: How long will Enzo Maresca last as Chelsea head coach?