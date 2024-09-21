Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been ruthless when it comes to the players he wants to work with, but he has admitted that one player is fighting his way back into contention after seemingly being left on the summer scrapheap at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca arrived from Leicester City over the summer, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

With such a big squad after yet another summer of heavy spending, Maresca has been open and honest on the futures of some players, including Ben Chilwell, who was told he was free to leave and that he did not feature in the Italian’s plans.

Other players, like Raheem Sterling, have already departed after being told they’d not feature much in his plans.

But there is evidence to suggest that players can find their way back into contention. Ahead of the weekend’s London derby clash with West Ham, Maresca has admitted the full-back is now back in his thoughts.

“Ben is one of the guys who was ready to leave, but he’s here and he’s training with us and training well.

“He’s our player. The situation with him was very clear, but now the situation has changed a little bit. Game after game we are going to consider in case we are going to use him.”

READ MORE: Enzo Maresca drops update on big-money Chelsea flop who’s desperate to leave in January

Chilwell may return to Chelsea fold

There was no comment from Maresca on whether Chilwell would feature against the Hammers, but he is facing a full-back dilemma with captain Reece James and Malo Gusto both out injured.

Marc Cucurella featured most prominently at left-back under Maresca so far this season.

Chilwell had been facing up to a difficult season on the sidelines after talks with Manchester United over a potential move to Old Trafford broke down over the summer.

United had been keen on strengthening at full-back with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out injured, but only signed Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, who predominantly plays at right-back.

The former Leicester man is contracted to Chelsea until 2027 and his reported £200,000-per-week wages mean there aren’t many other clubs who can afford to sign him.

Chelsea have made a fairly strong start to the season with two wins, a draw and a defeat in their opening four games and currently sit in eighth place.

Blues losing patience with James

Chelsea are reportedly growing more frustrated with the injury problems which continuously hamper captain Reece James’ progress.

They have drawn up a shortlist of other potential options, including a player they previously failed to sign: Barcelona’s Jules Kounde.

Kounde is part of a shortlist of potential options to replace James with Freiburg’s Kiliann Sildillia, Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode and Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda also options.

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, who previously was considered for a sale at the club, is now ‘untouchable’.

Following his hat-trick in the 6-2 win at Wolves earlier this season, Madueke has become a key part of Maresca’s plans which could offer the likes of Chilwell hope for the future.

DON’T MISS: The most expensive Chelsea signings of all time, featuring five Todd Boehly deals