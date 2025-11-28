Is there room for Palmer and Estevao in Chelsea's lineup this weekend?

Chelsea will take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the London derby on Sunday, and TEAMtalk has analysed the perfect line-up for Blues manager Enzo Maresca to pick up all three points from the Premier League game against Arsenal.

The Blues are second in the Premier League table right now with 23 points from 12 matches, six points behind leaders Arsenal. Chelsea are also in good form at the moment, having won five of their last six league fixtures.

Chelsea also won in the Champions League in midweek, hammering Barcelona 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Blues manager Enzo Maresca will make some changes to that team, but Estevao Willian is very likely to start on the right wing.

The Brazil international winger scored for Chelsea in their win against Barcelona to take his tally up to five goals and one assist in 17 appearances for the Blues so far this season.

TEAMtalk believes that Estevao and Alejandro Garnacho should occupy the two flanks, with Pedro Neto leading the line against Arsenal.

Robert Sanchez has established himself as the number one goalkeeper at Chelsea, and we expect him to keep his place between the posts against Arsenal in the London derby.

Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella will form the back-four for Chelsea.

Having Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo at the base of midfield will help Chelsea combat the threat from Arsenal, who are strong in the middle of the park.

We also believe that Cole Palmer needs to start in an attacking role for Chelsea after Maresca said in his pre-match conference on Friday that the England international is fit and available.

Cole has not played since mid-September, first due to a groin injury and then after fracturing his toe.

“Yes, Cole is available for both [to play and to start],” said Maresca.

The Chelsea boss added: “Having Cole back is good news and everyone is happy.

“The fans are happy, his team-mates are happy and the most important thing is that Cole is happy [to be back] because in the end, players want to play games and make the training sessions every day.

“He can help us a lot. He is probably our best player,and we are happy he is back.

“Now we have to give him time to be 100 per cent fit. He has done fantastic in the past and no doubt he is going to do very good things for this club in the future.”

When asked about the prospect of Estevao and Palmer playing together, Maresca added: “Yes, they can play together.

“It depends against which team and the game plan, but for sure the fans are excited to watch both together.

“We are also excited, thinking at the end we always need balance between the two phases [on the ball and off the ball].”

Predicted Chelsea XI vs Arsenal

Chelsea’s predicted XI against Arsenal

