Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has hinted that two Chelsea players will ‘probably want to leave’ in January after playing bit-part roles for the Blues this season.

We have reported this week that the Blues aren’t expecting a busy January window in terms of outgoings but will entertain bids for certain players.

TEAMtalk understands the main two whose Chelsea future is at risk are left-back Ben Chilwell and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, who have made just one and five appearances respectively this season.

“There are players that unfortunately didn’t play a lot with us in all the competitions, like Chilwell, like Carney. Probably they’re the first that will want to leave because they work every day because they want to play.

“If they don’t play probably they are thinking to leave. Each player has a different situation so we’ll see if anyone knocks the door and says I want to leave. We’ll try to find a solution.”

Maresca hasn’t avoided making big decisions on players since he took charge in the summer, from his sidelining and subsequent offloading of Raheem Sterling, to his treatment of Chilwell and Chukwuemeka.

Chelsea fans certainly won’t be complaining, however, as the Blues currently sit second in the Premier League table and are mounting an unlikely title charge against closest rivals Liverpool.

Chelsea ready to sell duo in January – sources

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs revealed this week that Chilwell knows he may need to leave Chelsea if he is to force his way back into the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Naturally, the advantage he has is the fact new Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel already knows him well having managed him at Stamford Bridge.

Chilwell is ready to leave Chelsea but the major obstacle to a potential January exit are his huge wages of £200,000 per week. That might put off some suitors, although as with Sterling’s Arsenal loan, the Blues may be open to contributing a portion if a permanent exit can’t be found, which may be easier in the summer.

As for Chukwuemeka, TEAMtalk understands that Maresca is actually a big fan of his and believes the 21-year-old has a big future ahead of him.

He oined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a £20million (with add-ons) move in 2022, but is competing for an attacking midfield spot against Cole Palmer, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and even potentially Christopher Nkunku or Enzo Fernandez, who can both play as advanced eights.

Sources say Chelsea will not turn down a sale at the right price in January, although a permanent exit is more likely next summer.

AC Milan are a team to keep an eye on in the race for Chukwuemeka. Their preference, however, would be to sign the midfielder on loan with an option to buy, rather than a permanent transfer.

Chelsea value Chukwuemeka as high as £40million. That’s a big outlay for Milan though, who are not on the firmest financial footing. If Chukwuemeka becomes available on loan, then the Italian giants will be tempted to reignite their interest.

Centre-back search / Sesko talks

As we exclusively revealed earlier this month, Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for centre-back Axel Disasi in January too, but ONLY if they’re able to bring in a replacement.

Maresca is open to bringing in more defensive reinforcements. As per TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, Benfica’s Tomas Araujo and Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi are all on the Blues’ shortlist of centre-back targets.

They have been in contact multiple times for Araujo, whom they are ‘huge fans of’, per TEAMtalk sources.

In other news, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that the Blues have held talks with the agents of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

It is no coincidence that recently, after RB Leipzig’s exit from the Champions League, Chelsea asked for updates on Sesko, who has been included in the list of potential Blues targets for next summer.

Chelsea have not yet made a decision, given that the list of striker targets is long, but they are certainly thinking of taking advantage of this complicated European moment for Leipzig to try to obtain a more advantageous price.

