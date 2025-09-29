Chelsea’s board of directors have no immediate plans to sack Enzo Maresca, multiple sources have confidently stated, despite claims their continued run of form could cost him dear and after their performance against Brighton on Saturday was branded “an absolute disaster”.

The Italian was a somewhat surprising choice to succeed Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge in June 2024, handing him a five-year deal at the time. As is the new normal for any Chelsea manager, he has faced question marks over his future at various points, despite having won two trophies across his time at the helm and having also led the club to a top-four finish last season.

Now, in the wake of some concerning recent results, that has seen Chelsea win just one of their last five games across all competitions – with three high-profile defeats in that time – speculation has risen that the 45-year-old could be facing the sack in the coming days.

His situation has not been helped by claims of frustration among certain star players, with a report last week naming Cole Palmer among them.

However, multiple sources, including journalists Sami Mokbel and Ben Jacobs, insist Maresa remains safe and there is no immediate desire to end his reign.

Starting with Jacobs, writing on X, he states: “Enzo Maresca retains the full support of Chelsea’s leadership following the losses to Bayern, Manchester United and Brighton. 4/5 Chelsea defeats in the past six months have had red cards in them, which are viewed as playing a part.

“Understand Chelsea’s owners and sporting directors remain calm, as they were during the slump over the festive period last season. Chelsea went on to get top four and win two trophies.

“There is an appreciation a 60+ game season will have ups and downs. Big week ahead with games against Benfica and Liverpool, but viewed as one of many between now and May.”

Writing for the BBC, Mokbel added: “As things stand, there is no significant concern at Stamford Bridge over the side’s early-season malaise, with BBC Sport sources indicating Maresca continues to hold the club’s full confidence heading into a high-profile week.

“There is a sense behind the scenes at Chelsea that some of the negativity towards their start has been an over-reaction.

“It has also been recognised there are likely to be undulations this season given a disrupted pre-season owing to their participation in the Club World Cup and the added workload created by their Champions League campaign.”

DON’T MISS How Mourinho’s return to Benfica could impact Chelsea’s January transfer plans

Maresca sack judgement will be held til summer by Chelsea

Mokbel insists that the Blues board will not judge Maresca until the end of the season, when they consider how the season has unfolded.

“While there has been disappointment in recent defeats by Manchester United and Brighton, and an acknowledgement their form has to improve, Chelsea are taking a fuller perspective on matters.

“They have lost just five matches since May, and in four of those defeats Maresca’s side have gone down to 10 men.

“Furthermore, Chelsea stuck with him last season despite a mid-winter slump that saw the club win just three times in 12 matches – one of those against Morecambe in the FA Cup.

“The plan is to judge Maresca at the end of the season, with a top-four league finish and deep cup runs the target for the 45-year-old.”

As a caveat to those claims, Mokbel concluded: “Of course, it remains to be seen if the support fades should he be unable to improve their early-season form.

“But heading into such an important week, the Blues boss has the full backing of the club’s key decision-makers.”

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol also insists Maresca has the backing of the club.

“Chelsea have full confidence in Enzo Maresca and their head coach is not under any extra pressure despite a relatively disappointing start to the season,” Solhekol said on X.

“Chelsea have lost only five times in six months and they had a man sent off in four of those defeats. The only game they have lost since April when it has been 11 v 11 for the whole match was away at Bayern Munich earlier this month. There is an expectation that results will improve when Chelsea cut out the red cards and when key players start returning from injury

“Maresca has been told the club are fully behind him and there is still all to play for this season. This is not the first time Chelsea have experienced a slump under Maresca. Last season they won only two league games between mid-December and the final week of February. Chelsea kept faith with Maresca then and they will do the same again now.”

The Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law also claims he has the “full support of the board” and there “is no sense of panic over their mini-slump”.

That few is also echoed by the Daily Mail’s Kieran Gill, who says Maresca is “safe in his position”.

However, questions have been raised over his future in the media as their ghastly run of form suffered a new low in an ugly 3-1 home defeat to Brighton on Saturday – another game that swung off the back of an unwelcome red card, this time for Trevoh Chalobah.

Cundy, who made 53 appearances for Chelsea as a player, was not happy with their latest setback.

He said: “This is a bad result. The whole second half has been an absolute disaster. This has been a terrible second half. I did not see this coming at half-time.”

Latest Chelsea news: Real tracking costly Blues pair; Juventus star wanted

Meanwhile, Chelsea could face a 2026 battle to retain the services of two of their most costly-ever signings amid claims Real Madrid have taken a shine to the duo, and with the Blues’ stance on a sale coming to light.

On the incoming front, reports claim the Blues are planning to abandon their usual transfer policy to launch a surprise move for an eye-catching Juventus star.

And a big-money deal could be on the cards after the Blues registered their interest’ in the all-action star.

Finally, with sections of the club’s fanbase left frustrated by the summer failure to snare a new goalkeeper, TEAMtalk now understands the signing of a new keeper is on track for 2026.

Vote ~ How long will Enzo Maresca last as Chelsea head coach?