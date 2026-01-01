Enzo Maresca, who has left as the Chelsea manager

Enzo Maresca is leaving as the Chelsea manager, the Premier League club have announced on their official website, as TEAMtalk reveals the top candidate to replace him at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier today, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported that the future of Maresca as Chelsea manager is under serious threat. The former Manchester City coach’s comments about experiencing his “worst 48 hours” at Chelsea following the win against Everton on December 13 did not go down well among the club’s hierarchy.

We understand that while Chelsea have been pleased with Maresca and his impact at the club, co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have been left ‘shocked and annoyed’ by the Italian’s comments.

Chelsea have announced on their official website that Maresca has left as the club’s manager with immediate effect.

The statement reads: ‘Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

‘During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

‘With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

‘We wish Enzo well for the future.’

Chelsea contact Liam Rosenior – sources

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Chelsea made the decision on Maresca after his “position (was) deemed untenable”.

Ornstein has added that ‘Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is not in the frame’ replace Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Sources have told Graeme Bailey that Chelsea believe that Liam Rosenior is ready to take charge of the first team.

Rosenior is in charge of Strasbourg, with the French club also owned by BlueCo.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has further added that Chelsea have already been in contact with Rosenior.

Fletcher said: “Rosenior has already been asked if he would take it (the Chelsea job).”

