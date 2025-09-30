Enzo Maresca is in disagreement with Chelsea technical analyst Bernardo Cueva, with reports revealing whether the pair are safe in their jobs and with the Italian manager responding to suggestions he could face the sack at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea dropped points again on Saturday, losing 3-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. It is the third time Brighton have beaten Chelsea this year, with the Seagulls aided by Trevoh Chalobah’s 53rd-minute red card following a mistake by Andrey Santos.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was dismissed just five minutes into the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on September 20, with mistakes and ill-discipline continuing to cost Chelsea vital points.

Maresca’s side have now won just once in their last five games in all competitions – the League Cup victory over League One outfit Lincoln City.

In the Premier League, Chelsea’s record stands at two wins, two draws and two losses from six matches so far. Their last league win was against Fulham a month ago.

Chelsea’s poor form has led to speculation over whether Maresca is the right coach to take the Blues forward and help them get back in the mix for major trophies such as the Premier League and Champions League.

According to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips, there is ‘tension’ between Maresca and Cueva.

Despite Maresca no longer fully trusting Cueva, Chelsea directors have no intention to offload the Mexican analyst.

Phillips adds that there is also ‘tension’ between Maresca and the Chelsea board over two issues – recruitment and results.

Maresca wanted Chelsea to sign another new centre-back – after Jorrel Hato – in response to Levi Colwill’s ACL injury, but the club decided against this.

READ NEXT 🔥 Chelsea and Man Utd competing to sign elite star but hopes hinge on one ‘key’ factor – sources

Maresca answer questions on Chelsea sack

At a press conference, Maresca shut down rumours that he is under pressure to save his job by saying: “I think there is no reason to be negative. The club showed me the stats that in the last six months we lost five games, four of them with a red card (against Brighton, Manchester United, Newcastle and Flamengo).

“The only game that we lost 11-11 was Bayern Munich away. So that’s why I said for me personally there is not any reason that we need to panic knowing that football is a crazy world.

“For sure we like winning games. But also the reality is that there is not any pressure. The pressure we have is the pressure that we know that being at Chelsea as a player, as a manager you need to win games.

“But at the same moment the reality is that for different reasons, injuries and red cards, we lost five games in almost six months. At the same time I think it’s something not bad.”

Maresca went on to admit: “After reviewing the last two games, Manchester United and Brighton with 10 players, for sure I could have done better probably in terms of (my) decisions. For me it’s like a learning process to play with 10 players because I think for any manager it’s not something normal.”

It emerged on Monday that the Italian has the full backing of the Chelsea hierarchy, despite the disagreement behind the scenes.

Sami Mokbel wrote: “As things stand, there is no significant concern at Stamford Bridge over the side’s early-season malaise, with BBC Sport sources indicating Maresca continues to hold the club’s full confidence heading into a high-profile week.

“There is a sense behind the scenes at Chelsea that some of the negativity towards their start has been an over-reaction.

Enzo Maresca to be fully judged at season’s end

“It has also been recognised there are likely to be undulations this season given a disrupted pre-season owing to their participation in the Club World Cup and the added workload created by their Champions League campaign.”

Mokbel added that Chelsea will ‘judge Maresca at the end of the season’, where his fate will be decided by possible silverware and the club’s league finish.

Fellow reporter Ben Jacobs added: “Understand Chelsea’s owners and sporting directors remain calm, as they were during the slump over the festive period last season. Chelsea went on to get top four and win two trophies.

“There is an appreciation a 60+ game season will have ups and downs. Big week ahead with games against Benfica and Liverpool, but viewed as one of many between now and May.”

Chelsea news: Surprise link; Real Madrid raid

Meanwhile, Chelsea are planning shock talks to sign Juventus’ captain, it has been claimed.

Real Madrid have been linked with Blues ace Enzo Fernandez on numerous occasions and such speculation resurfaced over the weekend.

Sources have provided TEAMtalk with the latest on the Argentine’s situation.