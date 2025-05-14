Chelsea have been told to consider Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi as their next head coach amid concerning updates over the future of Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League on 63 points. They are under pressure to pick up results in their last two league matches – against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest – as the battle for Champions League qualification goes down to the wire.

Chelsea’s trip to the City Ground on the final day will be huge as both Forest and Aston Villa are within touching distance of the Blues.

Maresca’s side could also end the season with silverware as they are due to face Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final before this summer’s expanded Club World Cup.

While winning the Europa Conference League would certainly be an achievement, they are the biggest side in the competition by some margin and had always been expected to steamroll their way to victory. So far, that quest is very much on course.

Tensions at Chelsea have been growing as supporters are frustrated by Maresca’s slow style of football and at the side failing to guarantee a top-five finish before now.

TEAMtalk revealed in February that senior stars at Chelsea are concerned about the direction of the club if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

Sources provided us with an update on Monday, stating that the Chelsea board is divided over whether to stick with Maresca.

TEAMtalk understands Italian giants AS Roma are considering a move for the 45-year-old in case he gets the sack at Chelsea.

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has suggested the Blues initiate talks for Maresca’s Italian compatriot Inzaghi if they enter the market for a new head coach this summer.

“Inzaghi, you know, from Inter, someone like that. I think Inzaghi is underrated for what he’s doing so far with Inter Milan for the last two, three seasons,” Petit said when asked about Chelsea’s potential managerial search on talkSPORT.

“He’s competing for the championship in Italy as well and the Champions League. I think he’s reached a second final in the space of three years.”

Simone Inzaghi has built great reputation

Inzaghi has done a brilliant job at Inter since joining from Lazio in July 2021. Under his guidance, Inter have won one Scudetto, three Coppa Italias and three Supercoppa Italianas.

Plus, the Nerazzuri are one point behind Napoli in the Serie A title race and are hoping their rivals slip up.

Inter lost to Manchester City in the 2023 Champions League final and have reached the competition’s marquee event again this season, having overcome Barcelona after two enthralling semi-final clashes.

Inter winning the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain would further cement Inzaghi’s status as one of the very best coaches around.

The 49-year-old could be tempted by the riches of the Premier League and the prospect of going up against elite managers week in, week out in England.

But any Chelsea move depends on what the club’s directors decide to do with Maresca, who is under pressure to deliver.

How Maresca has fared at Chelsea so far