AS Roma are strongly considering an approach for Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca this summer after identifying him as the ideal coach to lead the team into next season and help restore the capital club to greatness, though two major hurdles currently make a deal difficult, sources have explained.

We exclusively revealed on Monday how doubts have emerged within the Chelsea boardroom over the long-term future of Maresca, who was only appointed as manager last summer. And while he has steered the Blues into the UEFA Conference League final and has them well placed to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, it seems not everyone at Stamford Bridge is wholly convinced by his methods.

Should the Blues decide to dispense of his services, though, it seems the 45-year-old will not have long to wait for another opportunity.

That’s after sources revealed to us how the Chelsea manager fits perfectly with the profile that Roma are looking for: young, ambitious, and ready to develop a strong identity for the team over the coming years.

Not only that, but we can also reveal that Maresca has a great relationship with Claudio Ranieri, who is currently in charge of Roma on an interim basis, but will step back into a behind-the-scenes role next season.

And having shared his vision with the Friedkin Group, who run the club, we can confirm that wily old dog Ranieri has personally recommended Maresca as an ideal contender to step into his shoes at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, there are some very clear and obvious obstacles that make a deal for Roma tricky to pull off.

The first and most evident one is his job at Chelsea. And the option of appointing him as manager would only likely become concrete if the Blues decide to relieve him of his duties at the end of the season.

To that end, we explained on Monday how, while no decision has been made yet on his future yet, the board will make a decision at the season’s end and dependent on whether Champions League football and the UEFA Conference League trophy is secured. Failure on either front could prove damaging to his chances of retaining his job at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca salary also a problem for Roma

Another problem is Maresca’s current salary at Chelsea, which we understand is set at around €5m (£4.2m, $5.6m) per season – just over £80,000 a week.

As it stands, Roma know they would have to offer similar terms to try and tempt the former Parma coach back to his homeland. However, it is also worth considering that the captial club are still on the hook to former coach Daniele De Rossi, for around €3m net per year until 2027.

Despite these possible obstacles, Roma remain very much keen on him.

If Maresca does depart Stamford Bridge in the summer, then we understand the Giallorossi will strongly make an effort to convince him to join their project. A potential Champions League qualification could also help attract the coach, though their next match, against AC Milan, is key in this race.

Indeed, talks could develop quickly in the coming weeks if Maresca becomes free and this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

