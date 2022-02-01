Real Madrid have made their decision between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and a source close to Florentino Perez has revealed superb news for Chelsea and Man City.

The summer transfer window is already shaping up to be a momentous one. Today’s Euro Paper Talk revealed Liverpool’s plans to revamp their midfield to the tune of £118m. But even those potential deals would be dwarfed in significance by moves for Haaland and Mbappe.

The strikers are unarguably two of the finest footballers in world football right now. Yet despite the best efforts of the clubs they currently play for, both look set to be on the move.

Mbappe is out of contract in the summer and German newspaper Bild claimed Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign the 23-year-old.

An eye-watering salary of around £40m-per-year (£769,000-a-week) has been earmarked. If the move goes through, Mbappe would become the world’s highest paid player.

Now ESPN back up Bild’s reporting, though add a wrinkle that will be of interest to Chelsea and Man City.

Real Madrid pave way for Haaland to England

Firstly, they state the Mbappe announcement could be made after Real play PSG in the Champions League Round of 16. The second leg of that tie is scheduled for March 9.

However, despite their lofty ambitions, Real will be unable to muster the financial power to sign both Mbappe and Haaland in the same summer.

Real had been touted as the likeliest candidate to trigger Haaland’s €75m (£62.5m) release clause in the summer. Chelsea came closest of all to signing the Norwegian last year, while Man City have never been far away from the speculation.

Man Utd were also believed to be an admirer. However, their fall from grace has seen the club admit reportedly they’re no longer an option.

As such, quotes carried in the ESPN article will put a smile on faces at the Etihad and Stamford Bridge.

El Chiringuito host Josep Pedrerol claimed on Monday that Haaland is no longer in Real’s plans.

“It could change,” said Pedrerol – who is reportedly close to Real head honcho Florentino Perez.

“But the objective is Kylian Mbappe, not trying to get both of them in May. He isn’t a priority for Real Madrid. It’s Mbappe, Mbappe, Mbappe.”

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record £97.5m last summer. City, meanwhile acquired Argentine Julian Alvarez on deadline day.

Nevertheless, both clubs have the financial muscle to bring Haaland to the Premier League, and ESPN cite a prior report that claims Pep Guardiola’s side are now the frontrunners.

Chelsea confirm striker signing on third attempt

Meanwhile, Chelsea required a third attempt to secure the services of striker Mason Burstow, whom they have loaned back to Charlton Athletic.

According to talkSPORT, it was a case of third time lucky for Chelsea after Charlton’s owner Thomas Sandgaard had confirmed the League One outfit had turned down two bids.

A final offer was later accepted, allowing Chelsea to add Burstow to their ranks. However, he will spend the rest of the season back with his former club.

Burstow will be keen to use the remainder of his League One experience to build up his skillset ahead of the summer. By then, Chelsea will have another decision to make about his development.

They then reportedly plan to add him to their development squad for the 2022-23 season.

The signing was later confirmed via Chelsea’s official website on Tuesday afternoon.

