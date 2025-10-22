Estevao breaks THIRD Chelsea record as insider makes Marc-Andre ter Stegen revelation after Champions League win

Chelsea winger Estevao, who scored against Ajax in the Champions League

Chelsea’s decision to spend big on Estevao Willian has been justified, with the Brazil international winger breaking a third record for the Blues, as TEAMtalk reveals the chances of Marc-Andre ter Stegen joining the winger at Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

It was in May 2024 that Chelsea had agreed an initial £29million (€33.3m, $38.7m) deal with Brazilian club Palmeiras for Estevao. The winger was just 17 at the time and teamed up with Enzo Maresca’s side in the summer of 2025.

Estevao has already made nine appearances for Brazil, scoring three goals in the process, and he is going from strength to strength for Chelsea as well.

On Wednesday evening, Estevao started for Chelsea against Ajax at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca deployed the Brazilian teenager on the right of a front-three in a 4-3-3 formation.

Estevao dazzled for Chelsea, with The Sun even suggesting that the Blues have found their new Eden Hazard.

The teenager scored from the spot in first-half injury time after winning the penalty himself.

Estevao’s strike saw him become Chelsea’s youngest ever goalscorer in the Champions League at the age of at the age of 18 years and 181 days.

It was also the third record that the Brazil international winger has broken this season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson was hugely impressed with Estevao.

Robinson said about Estevao on BBC Radio 5 Live: “This is a young 18-year-old Brazilian who is full of confidence.

“The whole of Stamford Bridge fell silent watching him – he didn’t rush, he had a long run-up, had a stutter and absolutely pinged it into the top right corner.

“It is easy to take a penalty when you are 3-1 up, but he is 18 years old at a new club. That is a fantastic penalty.”

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole added on TNT Sports: “Wrapped it in, wrapped it into the top bins! He’s really going to enjoy… I’m really excited about watching him.”

Two obstacles for Chelsea to sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen – sources

While Estevao is fast-establishing himself as an important player for Chelsea, there are still question marks over the goalkeeping position.

Filip Jorgensen started for Chelsea against Ajax on Wednesday, with Robert Sanchez on the bench.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Chelsea are interested in signing a new goalkeeper.

We reported on October 14 that Chelsea want to sign Mike Maignan next summer when he becomes a free agent after his current contract with AC Milan runs out.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has also been linked, with Jones telling TEAMtalk that although the Barcelona goalkeeper could be a loan option, there are two major obstacles to a January deal.

Jones said: “It would not surprise me if Chelsea looked into getting Ter Stegen on loan for the second half of the season.

“They want to make sure they are well prepared for any big moments and will definitely not want to be caught short in such a key position, which has been a concern already.

“Obviously, he will be swamped with offers, so competing for a spot may not turn out to be something that appeals to him. The wages situation could come into the equation, too.

“But I still think Chelsea will attempt to sign Maignan on a permanent deal, and that would happen in the summer, so getting Ter Stegen in short-term for now could be an option.

“It has become clear that a move from Barca is on the horizon, so let’s see how this opens up.

“Chelsea have definitely had interest in him in recent times and will be fully briefed on his situation ahead of any decision.”

