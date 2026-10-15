Chelsea to offer £51.6m star NEW deal – he’s played just 29 Prem minutes this season

Chelsea are reportedly ready to reward Estevao Willian with a new contract, despite the Brazilian winger’s lack of consistent minutes under Xabi Alonso.

Few youngsters in the Premier League more exciting than the 19-year-old, whom Chelsea signed for £51.6million (including add-ons) in 2024. He only joined up with the team a year later, though.

Estevao penned an eight-year contract with the Blues, which runs until the summer of 2033. This puts him among the Chelsea players with the longest contracts, after Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro, and Geovany Quenda, whose deals run until 2034.

Estevao showed some flashes of brilliance in the 2025/26 campaign, notching eight goals and four assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

However, he has so far failed to nail down a spot in Alonso’s starting XI.

The attacker has played just 29 minutes of Premier League football so far this term, with his five appearances limited to brief cameos off the bench.

He has started Chelsea’s two Carabao Cup fixtures, but it’s plain to see that he is behind the likes of Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Pedro Neto in the pecking order.

Despite this and the fact that Estevao is under contract until 2033, reports suggest that Chelsea are keen to offer Estevao a new deal.

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Chelsea tipped to repeat Cole Palmer trick with Estevao

According to The Daily Mail, as cited by RoundTable, Chelsea plan to ‘reward Estevao’s perseverance’ by offering him a new contract, which would ‘indicate the trust between the club and the highly-rated young talent.’

However, it ‘remains unclear whether Estevao would agree to such a proposition.’

There are also question marks over whether a new contract is actually needed.

Chelsea are currently under zero pressure to sell Estevao, if a club were to try and attempt to lure him away.

With his current deal running until 2033, they could demand whatever transfer fee they wanted for the Brazilian.

It is true, though, that Chelsea adopted a similar approach with Palmer.

The Blues recently announced that the England international has signed a new deal running until 2034, despite his previous contract being valid until 2034.

It therefore seems likely that it would only be a short-term extension to Estevao’s deal, too.

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