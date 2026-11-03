Chelsea reach final decision on Estevao exit as Arsenal, Man City are sent message

Chelsea are aware that a number of clubs are monitoring Estevao’s situation at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues are not concerned about losing the Brazilian and remain convinced he is fully committed to continuing his career at the club, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old was handed his first start of the season under Xabi Alonso in Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United, having endured a frustrating opening period under the new head coach.

As TEAMtalk revealed last week, Estevao and his camp had voiced concerns about how the campaign had started under Alonso and the changes brought about by his new system.

The Brazilian had played a significant role under both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior during the previous campaign, but his position in the pecking order appeared to have slipped following Alonso’s arrival.

That situation inevitably alerted a number of clubs who had previously shown an interest in the youngster.

TEAMtalk understands that Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all made discreet enquiries to check on Estevao’s circumstances. Those clubs have also made their interest known to people close to the player.

There is also attention from closer to home, with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City understood to be keeping an eye on developments. Manchester United have also been touted as holding a potential interest in the teenager, who is regarded as one of Brazilian football’s outstanding young stars.

Chelsea, however, are not entertaining the prospect of an exit. The club have been aware of the outside interest, but sources insist they remain firm in their belief that Estevao is a central part of their long-term plans.

Indeed, the Blues have consistently maintained that the Brazilian is viewed as a key player for the future, and they have no intention of allowing a difficult start to the season to alter that position.

There is also confidence at Stamford Bridge that Alonso will bring out the very best in the teenager as he becomes increasingly accustomed to the new manager’s methods and tactical demands.

Given his superb showing against Manchester United on Saturday, former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard has revealed why he thinks another Blues star, previously a regular under Alonso, could have trouble regaining his shirt…

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Gerrard wowed by Estevao with Chelsea selection battle heating up

His start against Manchester United was an important step in that process, giving Estevao an opportunity to demonstrate what he can offer under Alonso.

And having taken that chance with both hands, Gerrard now reckons the Brazilian could be set for a long run in the side, potentially ensuring his compatriot, Joao Pedro, sidelined for the clash on Saturday, could face a battle to regain his shirt once fit again.

Gerrard said on The Overlap Daily: “He’s really exciting. He’s great to watch.

“Your typical Brazilian, where it’s about flair, it’s about quality, but I really like that he is very direct.

“I like that he is hungry to get shots off.

“If there is a little criticism of some of the players for Liverpool in the attacking areas, I would say they don’t shoot enough.

“They are looking for that maybe that extra pass or that little bit of perfection, whereas what I like about Estevao is certainly the one when he’s coming off the left, a little combination play, and he whips that in.

“It’s a fantastic save from the United keeper, but I like the way he’s hungry to get shots off.

“And there was an opportunity in the first half where he could have slowed the game down a bit more and looked to pull it back to the edge of the box, but he wanted to be that little bit hungry to go and get himself a goal.

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“So, he’s desperate to impress the manager, and he’s going to give Xabi a problem when Joao Pedro comes back because Neto is a great player as well, but five doesn’t go into that front four, so it’s going to be interesting.

“But he has done himself no harm at all in terms of his own individual performance.”

While the interest from Barcelona, Atletico, PSG, Bayern, Arsenal and Manchester City underlines the regard in which the Brazilian is held, Chelsea remain relaxed about his future.

The club believe Estevao is committed to the project in West London and are convinced that his best football is still to come under Alonso.