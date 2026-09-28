Chelsea reach cast-iron verdict on Estevao exit as Barcelona hatch transfer plan

Chelsea wonderkid Estevao continues to attract admiring glances from Spain’s two biggest clubs, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid keeping close tabs on the young Brazilian, TEAMtalk understands.

The highly rated attacker was monitored by the pair throughout his time in Brazil with Palmeiras, only for Chelsea to move decisively and secure his signature for £29million.

While the London club succeeded in winning the race, interest from the Camp Nou and Bernabeu has not cooled. Both Spanish giants still regard the teenager as a long-term prospect capable of developing into a world-class performer.

Sources close to the situation insist Estevao himself remains settled in west London. The youngster is understood to be thoroughly enjoying life at Chelsea and is determined to establish himself as a regular under head coach Xabi Alonso, dismissing any exit talk.

Rather than seeking an immediate exit, the Brazilian is focused on improving his game, adapting to the physical demands of the Premier League and eventually becoming a key figure in Alonso’s plans.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of eventually bringing Estevao to Catalonia.

Club officials believe they could offer him the platform to become a genuine star at one of world football’s most glamorous institutions. The opportunity to line up alongside established names in La Liga and in the Champions League is viewed as a compelling selling point by Barcelona officials should circumstances change at Chelsea.

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Chelsea in no mood to entertain Estevao offers

For the time being, however, any such move for Estevao appears difficult for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Chelsea are understood to have no intention of entertaining offers for the player.

Having invested significant resources in securing his services, the club regard Estevao as an important part of their future squad-building strategy and are determined to retain him as he continues his development.

The 19-year-old has already made 42 appearances for Chelsea since joining up with the club last summer, notching eight goals and four assists in the process.

Estevao is still improving, and there is also strong belief internally he will become one of the world’s best players in the future, sources state.

With Alonso overseeing his progress and the player himself keen to prove his worth in English football, Estevao’s immediate future looks firmly tied to Stamford Bridge.

His current contract runs until 2033, putting Chelsea in control of the situation.

However, the interest from Madrid and Barcelona ensures that the teenager’s name will continue to generate headlines when the next transfer window approaches.

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