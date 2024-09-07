Estevao Willian agent reveals where Chelsea intend to use ‘genius’ Brazilian signing

The agent of Chelsea summer signing Estevao Willian has revealed where Chelsea plan to utilise the exciting Brazilian when he eventually arrives at Stamford Bridge next summer.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been monitoring Estevao for some time and wrapped up a deal with Palmeiras, reportedly worth in the region of £34million, for the 17-year-old talent back in June.

Estevao will remain with the Brazilian giants for another season before he can legally make the switch to London when he turns 18.

The highly-rated teenager has experienced a meteoric rise since making his professional debut for Palmeiras last December and has already been capped by Brazil at senior level.

And although he’s largely been used as a winger in the early stages of his career, it appears that Cole Palmer might have a new rival for the Chelsea No.10 shirt by the time pre-season rolls around next summer.

Speaking about his client’s qualities, Estevao’s agent Andre Cury said: “He can adapt to any style of play.

“Chelsea is a club that sees Estevao playing as a No.10. For us that is important. He can develop even more playing in the middle.”

Despite only being 36 appearances into his professional career, Estevao is already being spoken of in the highest of circles with Neymar a big fan of the player.

“‘He is a great talent that is emerging today in Brazilian football,” Neymar told ESPN back in June. “I think he’s going to be a genius.”

Estevao dubbed a generational talent

Brazilian World Cup winner, Branco, meanwhile, feels that Estevao is the nation’s most promising young talent to emerge since the aforementioned Neymar.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had these kids there and Brazil has a spectacular generation,” Branco told Canal WAMO.

“Brazil for 2026 will arrive very strong, they’ll arrive with strength, speed and quality.

“Estevao, for me, with all due respect to the others, this is something serious, something that I’ve never said and I’m going to say – since Neymar, he is the greatest player I’ve seen born in Brazil.

“This is my opinion, you’ve seen him close, you know. This is Brazil, they’re all spectacular but this boy, his ceiling is a bit higher.”

Judging by all the comments, it appears that Chelsea have another top young talent on their hands – but they will just have to wait to see him in action.

