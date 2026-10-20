Elite talent urged to DITCH Chelsea over continued Alonso snubs – ‘He should go and play’

Brazilian talent Estevao Willian has been urged to leave Chelsea for the good of his career after failing to break into Xabi Alonso’s first team this season.

The 19-year-old attacker enjoyed a promising first season at Stamford Bridge, scoring eight goals and adding four assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

His arrival was heralded after Chelsea beat a host of rival clubs to Estevao’s signing in 2025, agreeing a deal worth over £50m with Brazilian side Palmeiras.

The teenager is widely regarded as one of the top young talents in the game, having already scored six goals in 14 appearances for Brazil.

However, having been expected to push on under new Blues boss Alonso this term, Estevao has instead found minutes hard to come and is yet to start a Premier League game.

The Brazilian was an unused substitute in Saturday’s win over Everton and has just 29 minutes of Premier League football to his name this season.

His lack of game time has led to suggestions Estevao could look to force through a move away from Stamford Bridge in January, and former Blues winger Scott Sinclair believes that outcome could be in the best interest of all parties.

“As a young player, all you want to do is play football,” Sinclair told Andy’s Bet Club. “In my experience, having been on loan six times during my spell at Chelsea, you just want to be playing for your parent club.

“But when you aren’t, you have to go out on loan to gain experience and game time.

“The longer you go without playing, the less match-fit you become, which makes it even harder to get into the side when an opportunity arises and that leads to doubt.

“Only Estevao can decide what is best for him, but because he is so young, getting consistent game time is essential and having been in the same position, I’d say he should go and play.”

DON’T MISS: Chelsea fully intend to sign prolific Ligue 1 attacker as BlueCo transfer plan revealed

Chelsea legend Nevin backs Estevao exit

Meanwhile, Blues legend Pat Nevin can also envisage a scenario in which Estevao pushes for a move in the new year.

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” he told GOAL. “Now it’s not exactly ‘you should leave, go now’.

“But your career only lasts a certain amount of time and you need a lot of games under your belt. And by the time you’re 20, 21, you kind of want a couple of hundred.

“If you’re really top level, that’s who you are. You’re not getting bits of games here and there, you are an established player. And the real great players tend to have that.

“Started very early, which he did, have great talent, which he has, and then play a lot of games and understand the importance of life within a game. And it’s a bit of a shame because it’s not happening.

“So I wouldn’t be shocked if he looks elsewhere to get a game. On the other hand, if you’re Chelsea, you think, ‘what happens if Rogers or Palmer get injured? We need somebody.’

“And it’s the classic difficult situation that players in the modern game find themselves in. But a player of that talent, don’t waste it on benches all your life. I get a feeling he won’t.”

As for Alonso’s stance on Estevao’s immediate future, the Spaniard insists the exciting winger “have his moments and more minutes” as the campaign progresses.