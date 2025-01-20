Juventus are in talks with Chelsea over potential moves for Chelsea stars Ben Chilwell and Renato Veiga, although they’re only interested in signing one of the duo.

The Italian giants have made the signing of a new left-back one of their priorities for this month’s transfer window and have a number of targets on their radar.

As we exclusively revealed in October, Juventus made an enquiry to Chelsea for Chilwell to gauge the possibility of a winter transfer and now they’ve reignited their interest.

In addition to Chilwell, TEAMtalk can confirm that the Bianconeri have shown interest in Veiga, who is open to leaving Chelsea this month in pursuit of more playing time.

For both players, however, it is not only Juventus who are in the race. We understand that Manchester United continue to keep tabs on Chilwell’s situation, although Lecce star Patrick Dorgu is their top left-back TWO target, while Veiga is being monitored by Borussia Dortmund and Marseille.

Chilwell has gradually fallen down the Chelsea pecking order in recent years and has made just one appearance this season – against Barrow in the League Cup.

Veiga, meanwhile, has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this term but has started just one game in the Premier League and is growing frustrated by the situation.

The duo could be just two of several Chelsea stars to leave Stamford Bridge this month, with the futures of Carney Chukwuemeka, Joao Felix, Axel Disasi and several others in the balance.

Juventus prioritising new left-back signing

Manchester City are interested in Juventus’ current first choice left-back, Andrea Cambiaso, and if they sign him the Italian side will ramp up their efforts to bring in a replacement.

In any case, whether they move for Chilwell, Veiga or someone else, Juventus are aiming for a loan deal, which at most will include an option to buy. They don’t want to commit to a permanent transfer right now.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares, who is currently on loan at Lazio, is another name being considered by Juventus.

However, sources close to Lazio are adamant that Tavares will not leave the club mid-season. Juventus, therefore, will only be able to get him in the summer at the earliest.

Another name on Juventus’ shortlist includes Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi. The 32-year-old has much experience in the Serie A and isn’t part of Fiorentina’s plans.

Juventus have also made enquiries for another Fiorentina left-back – Fabiano Parisi – but it’s unclear at this stage whether he’ll be available this month.

Chelsea round-up: Gittens interest / Tottenham want Blues target

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Chelsea are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens this month, amid competition from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool have sent sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old ‘several times’ this season and are monitoring his performances and development.

Arne Slot’s side could lose out to Chelsea, however. Romano states that top English clubs have started to ‘make their moves’, none more so than Chelsea.

Chelsea made a ‘formal enquiry’ to discuss the attacker’s availability last week. The Blues will now decide whether to bid for him in January or wait until the summer.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Tottenham have joined the race for confirmed Chelsea target Liam Delap.

The 21-year-old striker has been superb for the Tractor Boys this season and the two London sides are considering moves for him this month.

We understand that it’ll take a bid of at least £40million for Ipswich to consider selling him mid-season.

