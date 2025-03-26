Christopher Nkunku could be heading for a Chelsea exit this summer as Bayern Munich consider reviving their interest in the French forward.

Chelsea forked out £52 million (€62m, $67m) on the versatile attacker in the summer of 2023, but he has not replicated the form he showed at RB Leipzig.

Nkunku was certainly not helped by knee and hamstring injuries in his first season at Stamford Bridge, however, a return of 17 goals and five assists in 52 games is not the kind of numbers the Blues need up front.

The 27-year-old, who scored 35 goals for Leipzig in 2021/22, was linked with a January transfer exit earlier this year but he is staying with Enzo Maresca’s men until the end of the season at the very least.

However, German publication Bild reports that Bayern have included Nkunku on a long list of strikers as they seek a backup to number nine Harry Kane ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The report adds the German giants are dependent on Tottenham turning Mathys Tel’s loan deal into a £45m (€53.7m, $58m) permanent move in the coming months. If that happens, Nkunku could become an option.

Bayern Munich chief Christopher Eberl reportedly had a phone call with the 27-year-old earlier this year but a transfer move didn’t come to pass. Nevertheless, if he did head to the Bundesliga team, it is likely he would be a ‘secondary option’.

Nkunku not the answer to Chelsea’s riddle

There was a great deal of fanfare when Nkunku swapped Leipzig for Chelsea just under two years ago but that hype has seeped away over time.

Last season was somewhat written off due to his lengthy spells on the sidelines but this term he just has not cut the mustard.

A return of 14 goals and five assists in 38 matches is somewhat respectable but the majority of those have come in the Europa Conference League against lesser opposition.

Three goals in 25 Premier League outings has led Chelsea to look elsewhere for strikers and when Nicolas Jackson got injured, the France international has not stepped up to the mark.

TEAMtalk revealed that a Manchester United switch was on the cards in January but Nkunku decided to stay and fight for his place.

It seems unlikely he will try and do that beyond this season, though. The Blues are likely to look for a new number nine this summer as they seek to solve their centre-forward conundrum for good.

Chelsea transfer roundup: Keeper hunt and Sancho exit?

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea and Aston Villa are strongly considering moves for AC Milan star Mike Maignan as they try and solve their goalkeeping issues.

The Blues have Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen as their first and second choice options but the 29-year-old Frenchman is now on their radar.

Our sources have confirmed that London rivals Tottenham are plotting a move for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, but two other Premier League teams are interested as well.

We have been told that the England international is not in Maresca’s long-term plans, therefore, the Blues are ready to cash in on him soon.

Finally, Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly preparing to battle his former side Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Chelsea star Jadon Sancho.

