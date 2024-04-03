Euro giants to sign burdensome Chelsea star and former Blues manager in stunning double swoop

Chelsea are trying to find a way to offload Romelu Lukaku in the summer and a permanent switch to Napoli could be on the cards, per reports.

The Belgian international earns an eye-watering £300,000-per-week with Chelsea and he is not in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the future.

The Blues re-signed Lukaku in 2021 for a then-club-record fee of £97.5m but he has spent most of his time since then out on loan in the Serie A.

Lukaku joined Roma on a season-long deal last summer, where he has scored an impressive 18 goals in 38 appearances so far.

Daniele de Rossi would be interested in signing Lukaku permanently but Roma will struggle to afford his price tag, which is believed to be around £35m.

It was initially thought that Roma had an option-to-buy clause in their loan agreement with the Blues, but recent reports state this is not the case.

Now, it seems that Napoli could be the ones to snap up Lukaku – and he could be joined by former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte at the club.

He could replace Victor Osimhen, who could leave Napoli for a big fee this summer. Chelsea are currently leading the race for the £113m-rated forward.

Napoli to satisfy Antonio Conte with Romelu Lukaku signing

According to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is determined to lure Conte to the Diego Maradona Stadium.

In an attempt to convince the Italian coach, De Laurentiis would be willing to bring in Lukaku – who Conte is a huge fan of.

It’s claimed that the president ‘wouldn’t say no’ to signing the Chelsea striker and is ‘willing to make an effort’ to bring him in this summer, if requested by Conte.

Lukaku knows the manager well from their time together at Inter between 2019 and 2021, when the striker enjoyed some of the best form of his career.

The 30-year-old scored a fantastic 64 goals in 95 appearances playing under Conte and would be more than happy to reunite with him.

The problem with Napoli’s potential move for Lukaku is, however, that his current wages are far beyond their financial limitations – even if they are willing to match his £35m price tag.

With that in mind, Lukaku may be forced into taking a significant pay cut if he wants to join Napoli.

Recent reports have suggested, though, that Lukaku’s family members are keen for him to stay in Italy – so it is possible he could drop his wage demands.

