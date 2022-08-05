Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival fellow London club Tottenham in the race to sign a towering Serie A centre-back, while East Midlands rivals Leicester and Nottingham Forest are going toe-to-toe for a Ligue 1 playmaker – both in the latest Euro Paper Talk.

TUCHEL LOOKING TO HIJACK TOTTENHAM DEAL

Chelsea have reportedly joined London rivals Tottenham in the race to sign Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic.

Spurs have recently emerged as major contenders to land the Serbia international, as Antonio Conte looks to bring on one more central defender before the summer transfer window shuts.

Conte has already allowed Joe Rodon to head to France on loan. Japhet Tanganga, meanwhile, is being linked with both AC Milan and PSG.

The north London club have brought in Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona. However, with Conte playing three centre-backs, the Italian wants one more on board.

Milenkovic‘s contract is up next summer, which makes him a prime candidate to leave this month.

The 24-year-old has made 171 appearances in all competitions for La Viola. However, given his contract situation he could leave for a bargain £12.5million.

Chelsea alerted to cheap option Milenkovic

While that sort of fee presents no problem to Tottenham, it’s also alerted Chelsea in their hunt for more defensive recruits.

The Blues have announced the signing of wing-back Marc Cucurella, but Thomas Tuchel wants another centre-back.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already arrived in west London, but with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving there is another space available in Tuchel’s squad.

To that end, Italian outlet Firenze Viola claims Chelsea are keen on landing the towering defender.

The Blues have, however, been bolstered in the defensive ranks after skipper Cesar Aziplicueta decided to extend his stay with the club on Thursday.

LEICESTER, FOREST IN AOUAR BATTLE

Leicester City and Nottingham Forest will battle it out for the signature of Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar. (Foot Mercato)

Barcelona are really close to signing Marcos Alonso. Talks are progressing well with Chelsea after Cucurella deal completed, personal terms agreed months ago. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid are targeting Benjamin Sesko and Amine Gouiri as potential signings. (Radioestadio Noche)

West Ham United are ‘determined’ to sign Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt and block a potential move to Juventus. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Barcelona are looking to sign Borussia Dortmund wing-back Thomas Meunier. (Sport)

NAPOLI COOL KEPA INTEREST, TURN TO NAVAS

Napoli have started exploring a possible deal for Keylor Navas as they continue to slowly work on a move for Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Crystal Palace want to sign former Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba. (Foot Mercato)

Barcelona captains Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique are open to salary reductions to help the club. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus have made a proposal to sign free agent forward Dries Mertens. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Nottingham Forest are still working to sign Remo Freuler. However, further talks are needed after their improved offer was declined by Atalanta. (Football Italia)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Juventus are keen on a deal to sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona. (Sport)

Sampdoria are reportedly ready to close out the deal for Gonzalo Villar after reaching an agreement with Roma. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Torino are pushing to sign Nikola Vlasic from West ham. (Gianluca DiMarzio)

Benfica midfielder Nuno Santos is joining MLS side Charlotte FC. (O Jogo)