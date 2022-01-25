Chelsea are closing in on a deal for a star signing also being followed by Liverpool, while two La Liga clubs battle for a Tottenham man – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

KOUNDE OFFER MADE BY CHELSEA

Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement with Sevilla over a deal for centre-back Jules Kounde, according to a report.

The Blues could soon require a major new signing at the back if contract talks with three players do not go as hoped. Indeed, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all in the final year of their deals.

Chelsea subsequently chased a deal for Kounde last summer. They almost got the deal over the line, until Sevilla changed the goalposts of a transfer just before the summer transfer deadline.

Nevertheless, the saga has stayed in Kounde’s mind throughout this season and Chelsea have not moved on from trying to snap him up.

In fact, Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Blues are now closing in on a deal to bring the France international to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Club director Marina Granovskaia has offered her Sevilla counterparts €55million (£46million) plus €5million (£4million) in bonuses for Kounde.

Tuttomercatoweb adds that an agreement between the two clubs for the transfer is ‘close’.

Recent reports have revealed how, after Chelsea failed to sign Kounde last summer, Liverpool began to monitor him and consider a deal.

However, Chelsea have now reportedly acted swiftly to beat the Reds to the centre-back.

Kounde, who moved to Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019, has played 114 times for Sevilla and made his senior France debut ahead of Euro 2020 last summer.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Sevilla are in the transfer hunt for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, but Real Betis are now also in the picture. (AS)

Inter have registered interest in Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens, who is also a target for Newcastle. (Fabrizio Romano)

But Newcastle have already struck an agreement with Germany international Gosens for a three-and-a-half-year contract worth €3.5million (£3million) per year. (Sky Italy)

Newcastle have so far not satisfied Sevilla’s demands over a deal for Diego Carlos, but their final proposal for the centre-back will reach €50million (£41.8million). (ABC Sevilla)

AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez has had interest from Manchester City and Chelsea but is now close to signing a new contract with his Serie A employers. (Calciomercato)

EURO PAPER TALK – VILLA, WEST HAM EYE STRIKER

Aston Villa and West Ham are monitoring a potential deal for Montpellier forward Stephy Mavididi. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Real Madrid are gearing up to rival Arsenal over a deal for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. (Fichajes)

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have enquired about signing Tottenham attacker Bryan Gil on loan. (Cadena Ser)

But Arsenal could yet sign Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas, who has a £59million release clause in his contract. (AS)

AC Milan are making a final push to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly on loan. Indeed, the Ivorian has set his sights elsewhere and would welcome a move to the Serie A club. (Foot Mercato)

ARSENAL BREAKTHROUGH IN ARTHUR TALKS

Arsenal are now willing to accept Juventus’ demands over an 18-month loan deal for midfielder Arthur Melo. Nevertheless, the issue of Juve’s replacement for the Brazilian remains. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Man Utd have scouted Porto star Luis Diaz recently as they keep tabs on the reported Liverpool target. (O Jogo)

Liverpool have opened preliminary talks over a deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, but the 22-year-old has suggested that he will instead sign a new contract. (Voetbal International)

Nevertheless, PSV technical director John de Jong has admitted that Gakpo will not be at PSV forever. (De Telegraaf)

Brighton have so far made the best offer for Paraguayan side Libertad’s youngster Julio Enciso. However, Libertad’s president has said that another team is in the bidding. (Versus)