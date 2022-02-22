Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea on pole for Raphinha as Granovskaia eyes stunning Leeds price drop

Chelsea are leading the transfer race to sign Raphinha and are eyeing a potential price drop, while Real Madrid plan to raid Liverpool – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

RAPHINHA TRANSFER RACE LED BY CHELSEA

Chelsea are currently at the front of the queue to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha and could land him for a significant price drop, according to a report.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents following his 2020 move from Rennes. Not only has he become one of the first names on Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa’s team sheet, he is also now a regular Brazil international.

Indeed, this season, he has been involved in 37.9% of Leeds’ top-flight goals. That puts him sixth in the top 10 players for goal involvements for their clubs this term.

Leeds are aware of serious interest in Raphinha and are therefore trying to tie him down to a new contract. Previous reports have claimed that talks are progressing well.

According to FootballTransfers, though, the winger is in fact not planning to renew his deal. Instead, he is aware of the significant interest from elsewhere in the Premier League – and across Europe – in his signature.

What’s more, the report claims that he has two release clauses in his current contract. While Chelsea will currently have to pay €75million (£63million), they can sign him for €25million (£21million) if Leeds suffer relegation.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is therefore reportedly monitoring the situation closely. The Blues have already held talks with Raphinha’s entourage and the 25-year-old is open to moving to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning further investment in their front line this summer after adding Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in the past two summer windows.

As a result, FootballTransfers reports that the Blues have earmarked Raphinha as their ‘ideal target’.

As for Leeds’ Premier League status, they sit 15th, five points clear of the relegation zone. After Sunday’s 4-2 defeat to Manchester United, Bielsa’s side travel to Liverpool on Wednesday.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Real Madrid have made Liverpool winger Sadio Mane a key transfer target for this summer or in 2023 when his contract expires. Indeed, there is uncertainty over the Senegal star’s future. (Fichajes)

Botafogo officials have made initial contact about signing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. (Lance)

Man Utd signing Harry Kane is a possibility if the Red Devils land former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. Nevertheless, the deal would cost at least £100million and a huge sum in wages. (ESPN)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that he could not turn down the “once in a lifetime” opportunity to move to Barcelona, following his January exit from Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo)

The Gabon international striker also revealed that he gave up his £350,000 per week Gunners salary to make the move. (Mundo Deportivo)

EURO PAPER TALK – TOTTENHAM EYE LAUTARO MARTINEZ

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is a transfer target for a number of top European clubs, but Tottenham are among the leading contenders for the Argentina international. (Inter Live)

Chelsea could loan Romelu Lukaku out on loan this summer following his struggles back at Stamford Bridge this season. (Calciomercato)

The Blues are among the clubs after Lille striker Jonathan David, but the deal will depend on big-money sales at Stamford Bridge. (Goal)

Arsenal and Newcastle are similarly in the hunt for Canada international David. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic has admitted that he did not expect Kieran Trippier to leave for Newcastle. However, he insisted that his side have enough quality to cope. (AS)

BAYERN EYE AJAX MIDFIELDER

Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is still on Bayern Munich’s transfer radar for the summer window. (Sport1)

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Raphael Guerreiro is a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona. (Defensa Central)

Villarreal left-back Alberto Moreno has warned Juventus that his side are ready to “suffer” in their Champions League last 16 first leg tie on Tuesday. (Football Espana)

AC Milan players will soon meet club director Ivan Gazidis to discuss the prize money if they win the Serie A title. (Gazzetta dello Sport)