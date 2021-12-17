Chelsea have seen the door open wide to land top defensive target Jules Kounde either in January or next summer, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk has an admission from Leonardo over Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG.

TUCHEL LIFT AS KOUNDE PRICE DROPS

Chelsea have been given a big incentive to land top centre-back target Jules Kounde after Sevilla reportedly decided to lower their asking price for the player.

The Blues are expected to be in the market for at last one new defender either in January or next summer, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger all entering their final six months of their contracts.

Both Rudiger and Azpilicueta are being tipped to head for Spain. But there are strong suggestions that Thiago and Christensen will extend their stays.

Despite news on the latter, Thomas Tuchel still wants to add to his defensive ranks and Kounde remains Chelsea’s top action.

The Stamford Bridge outfit pushed hard to sign Kounde during the summer but could not agree a fee.

However, times have now changed and ESPN reports that the France stopper’s price has now dropped below the €80million Sevilla initially wanted.

The report adds that while a summer deal still looks most likely, a January switch cannot be ruled out.

That news could be a welcome boost for Tuchel’s men, whose title challenge has hit a rocky patch.

Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games in all competitions. They were also held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Everton on Thursday night.

LEONARDO LIFTS LIVERPOOL MBAPPE HOPES

Sporting director Leonardo remains unsure about Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG. He said: “What to say about Mbappe. Kylian is formidable. He is different, unique. And well, you know what we want… we will see.” (Sport)

Tottenham and West Ham are among the list of clubs interested in a move for Feyenoord centre-back Marcos Senesi.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas believes Barcelona’s chances of signing Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland are slim. (Diario Sport)

Newcastle have offered €100million (£88m) for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Filippo Grassia)

PSG are willing to move on midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong as a potential replacement. (Ekrem Konur)

Gavi’s emergence at Barcelona has not gone unnoticed as it has drawn attention from Chelsea. (Marca)

RELEASED ERIKSEN SET FOR REUNION

Inter Milan have agreed with Christian Eriksen to terminate the player’s contract, with a return to Ajax a possbility. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona manager Xavi will prioritise injured Man City winger Ferran Torres above any other signing assuming his health clears up. (Sport)

Real Madrid are monitoring Kingsley Coman’s contract situation at Bayern Munich, with renewal talks stalling. (Fichajes.net)

Dynamo Kiev manager Mircea Lucescu says he expects left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko to join Everton in January. (Telekom Sport)

Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani top the list of potential strikers for Juventus in January. (Tuttosport)

Eden Hazard has seen a return to Chelsea mooted, but end up back at his old club Lille, according to their president. (L’Equipe du Soir)

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Inter Milan will sign free agent keeper Andre Onana in 2022. (FabrizioRomano)

Barcelona have held discussions over a potential move for Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. (Sport)

Barca have also made contact with Real Betis defender Marc Bartra. (Diario Sport)

Anthony Martial wants out of Manchester United, but the Red Devils have not received a single approach for the striker. (ESPN Football)

Barcelona are struggling to find a new club for out of favour defender Samuel Umtiti. Indeed, they may have to cancel his contract, which runs until 2023 to get rid. (Sport)

Lazio want to sign Sampdoria playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are likely to allow the exit of loan star Yusuf Demir ahead of the January window. (Sport)