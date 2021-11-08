Premier League sides Chelsea and Everton will have to wait until next summer to land an in-form striker, according to reports.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is searching for attacking reinforcements following injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. Lukaku has been out for Chelsea’s last five matches after suffering an ankle sprain in the 4-0 Champions League victory over Malmo.

He returned to training on Friday but missed the 1-1 draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge. It’s hoped that the Belgian hitman will feature prominently after the international break.

Werner, meanwhile, had to be subbed off in the second group stage win over Malmo. His return date is less clear, leading to rumours of a potential new signing.

Everton are also looking to add to their forward line in 2022. Star men Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison continue to attract attention from other teams. Arsenal and Newcastle are monitoring Calvert-Lewin, while Richarlison is a target for PSG.

The man on both Chelsea and Everton’s wish lists in Porto ace Luis Diaz. He has been in great form this campaign, notching 11 goals in 16 appearances. That includes two recent Champions League goals against AC Milan.

The chances of a transfer were boosted last month as Diaz made super agent Pini Zahavi his agent.

However, the latest reports coming out of Portugal are not so promising. Sport Witness, citing those rumours, state that Diaz will remain with Porto in January.

The Portuguese outfit are keen to keep him so they have a solid chance of winning the league title. Club president Pinto da Costa is aware of the transfer interest but will not entertain any offers this winter.

Instead, Porto may look to sell Diaz in the summer. Bids of around €25m were made earlier this year but the club could receive way more than that fee if the Columbian continues his impressive form.

A transfer in 2022 would see Diaz follow in the footsteps of former team-mate Eder Militao.

The defender attracted attention from Real Madrid in January 2019. Porto held firm and told the Spanish giants to return with a better offer that summer. He then moved for €50m and penned a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

It looks like either Chelsea or Everton will have to wait until next season before they can show off Diaz’s talent in the Prem.

Chelsea icon urges Tuchel to sign Prem star

Meanwhile, Blues legend John Terry thinks Declan Rice should be taken to Stamford Bridge.

The defensive midfielder has been integral to West Ham’s recent success. He is their captain as they aim to qualify for European competition once again.

When asked about the Englishman, Terry said: “Declan Rice is the best in his position in world football. What a player.”

Rice was a target for Frank Lampard during his time at Chelsea. But West Ham are unlikely to sell for anything less than £100m.

