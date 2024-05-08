Everton star, forgotten Arsenal man eyed by Chelsea as Blues assess their options amid FFP concerns

Chelsea have a good idea of what areas they need to strengthen in the transfer market and have reportedly set out to sign Jordan Pickford from Everton.

Chelsea are hopeful of signing a new goalkeeper, a wide forward and a striker in the off-season.

Notwithstanding the recent form of Dorde Petrovic, Chelsea believe they need to strengthen at the back with an experienced stopper.

Petrovic has stepped up well in the absence of Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who suffered a serious knee injury in December.

Chelsea could still secure a place in European competition next season which would increase the workload on the squad next term.

Chelsea keen on Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

England and Everton star stopper Pickford is Chelsea’s priority target according to Transfer Correspondent Pete O’Rourke.

“Chelsea are still keen to sign a first-choice goalkeeper in the upcoming summer window,” O’Rourke wrote for Football Insider.

“Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale have been earmarked as potential targets for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.”

Pickford is their top priority target but there are concerns that Everton will jack up the price to ward off any suitors.

FFP limiting the options at Stamford Bridge

The days of Chelsea’s wild spending with little consequences could be over with the club wary of potential FFP punishments.

That might just put Pickford out of their range but secondary option Ramsdale might come a little bit cheaper.

Ramsdale is believed to be eager to be the first-choice keeper and with David Raya set to make his loan move to Arsenal permanent he has slipped down the pecking order at the club.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was valued at €79million (£67.4m) last summer but that figure has surely dipped after a season where he has played second fiddle to Raya.

Ramsdale signed a contract extension last year that was set to keep him at Arsenal until 2026. However his desire to play more matches could see him hand in a transfer request.

Everton paid Sunderland €28.5M for Jordan Pickford in 2017 and estimates of his value vary but are usually fixed between €30-€40 million.

However, Everton are unlikely to accept a bid within that range after they avoided relegation this season.

Early in 2023, Pickford signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Everton, committing his future to the Club until the end of June 2027.

Pickford hasn’t indicated any desire to leave Everton and affirmed his commitment to trying to rival club legend Neville Southall for legacy at the Merseysiders.

“This contract will take me to more than 10 years at Everton and I want to build a legacy here to put myself up there with the likes of Neville Southall to be one of the best keepers to have played for Everton,” Pickford said when signing a new deal.