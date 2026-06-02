All the ins and outs at Chelsea this summer

You can always count on Chelsea to be busy in the transfer window and it’ll come as no surprise that they’ve already lined up numerous deals this summer.

Chelsea are preparing for a new era after appointing Xabi Alonso as their manager on the back of a disappointing season that culminated in them finishing 10th in the Premier League.

A number of pre-arranged signings will officially go through this summer at Stamford Bridge and more work is likely to be done on the squad Alonso has inherited.

Here, we’re keeping track of every signing Chelsea make this summer and every player leaving.

Chelsea signings

Geovany Quenda

From: Sporting CP

Fee: £43m

Position: Winger

Age: 19

The wait is over for Chelsea to welcome Quenda to their squad after agreeing to sign him from Sporting back in March 2025.

Able to play as a winger or wing-back on the right-hand side, Quenda made 86 appearances for Sporting and scored nine goals.

It’s believed Quenda’s contract at Stamford Bridge will last for seven years.

Denner

From: Corinthians

Fee: £8.25m

Position: Defender

Age: 18

The latest Brazilian teenager to be acquired by Chelsea, Denner is the cousin of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Chelsea pre-agreed to sign him in January 2025 and are now able to complete the deal after he turned 18 in February.

Denner hasn’t made his senior debut for Corinthians and isn’t likely to be a first-team player straight away for Chelsea.

Emmanuel Emegha

From: Strasbourg

Fee: £22m

Position: Striker

Age: 23

Chelsea have made use of their BlueCo network to sign Dutch striker Emegha from Strasbourg, where he was captain.

Emegha’s move was arranged in advance back in September 2025. However, he endured an injury-hit last season with Strasbourg, only starting four Ligue 1 games.

He still managed to score four goals, but whether he’ll be good enough to become a regular starter for Chelsea – especially when Joao Pedro had a solid debut season with the club – remains to be seen.

Dastan Satpaev

From: Kairat

Fee: £3.3m

Position: Striker

Age: 17

Satpaev will formally complete his move to Chelsea when he turns 18 in August, with the deal having been pre-arranged as far back as February 2025.

Already capped multiple times by Kazakhstan, he has come through the ranks at Kairat, where he has been wearing the number 10 shirt and has more than 20 goals to his name.

Chelsea exits

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What we’re expecting at Chelsea

Where to start? Chelsea are usually one of the big spenders in the transfer market and after finishing 10th, you can’t envisage them sitting around idly while their rivals strengthen.

Defence appears to be an area to strengthen, while Chelsea have been underwhelmed by the wingers they brought in last summer and could benefit from finding upgrades.

They also have a decision to make about their goalkeeping department, where Filip Jorgensen is unsettled and Mike Penders is due to return from his loan spell at Strasbourg.

Expect more movement between the two BlueCo clubs this summer, by the way. For example, former Brighton left-back Valentin Barco is believed to be set for a move to Stamford Bridge, and midfielder Julio Enciso – another ex-Seagull – could follow him.

There could be some big developments on the exits front, meanwhile. Enzo Fernandez’s future continues to be cast into doubt, for example, with a move to Real Madrid frequently floated.