Exact Chelsea role Sam Jewell will take revealed after impressive influence on two eye-catching transfers

Sam Jewell is set to be appointed to a new role with Chelsea

Chelsea and Brighton have yet again seen themselves involved in a transfer as Todd Boehly continues to snap up the best talent from the Seagulls.

This time they have landed recruitment guru Sam Jewell who has been placed on gardening leave after accepting a job with the Blues.

Jewell was pushed for by Head of Recruitment Paul Winstanley, who he replaced as Head of Recruitment at Brighton when Winstanley joined Chelsea in the December of 2022.

Since then Jewell has been key to multiple deals for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

He is heavily credited with being involved in the deal to find and bring Moises Caicedo to the club from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle. He spotted him as a talent and suggested him to the club as part of his role in scouting the world’s best talent.

The midfielder joined for £4.5 million in 2021 and would eventually be sold to Chelsea in a deal worth £115 million, netting Brighton a huge £110 million profit.

Caicedo is not the only player whose arrival Jewell had a major part to play in.

He was also pivotal in spotting Alexis Mac Allister when he watched him play for his home side of Argentinos Juniors. Jewell was there to watch the future World Cup winner in 2018 as part of his role as Emerging Talent Scouting Manager.

IN FOCUS – The 10 best signings Brighton have benefitted from: Liverpool star, record-breaking sale

The club would take Jewell’s suggestion in the January of 2019 and wrap up a deal to bring Mac Allister to the club in a deal worth £5 million to Argentinos Juniors. He is another player who would go on to be sold as Liverpool wrapped up his signature at the start of this season.

Jewell was promoted to the position of Head of Recruitment at Brighton after Winstanley left for Chelsea but will now go to London to take up a role similar to one he previously held as he heads up World Scouting at Chelsea and tries to help them find the best talent in world football.

His move comes as a blow to Manchester United, who as TEAMtalk confirmed were interested in adding Jewell to their new-look recruitment team under fellow former Brighton chief, Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth is on gardening leave from Newcastle United ahead of his new role in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man Utd, but it will be Winstanley rather than him to reunite with Jewell away from Brighton.

Jewell, 34, is the son of former Wigan Athletic manager Paul Jewell. He will be leaving Brighton after almost eight years in various roles.

READ MORE: Chelsea identify cheap Victor Osimhen alternative as £111m release clause puts PSG in pole position