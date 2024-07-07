Exclusive: AC Milan cool interest in Chelsea star as two alternatives emerge

AC Milan are looking for a new midfielder and TEAMtalk can reveal that they have once again included Chelsea man Carney Chukwuemeka on their shortlist.

Chukwuemeka came through the Aston Villa academy and went on to play 16 times in their first team after making his senior debut in May 2021. The central midfielder has represented several England teams at youth level and was viewed as one of the best young players in the country when he joined Chelsea in August 2022.

Chelsea paid Villa £20million for Chukwuemeka but he has only made 27 appearances for the Blues in the two years since due to injury issues and fierce competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

In February, it emerged that Milan were hopeful of landing Chukwuemeka in what would be a repeat of the Ruben Loftus-Cheek deal.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti that Milan are taking a look at Chukwuemeka again and have gathered preliminary information over a possible deal. However, the Rossoneri immediately cooled their interest in the 20-year-old after learning how much he will cost.

Chelsea have made it known that they are currently not willing to let him leave on loan. At this stage, Chelsea are unwilling to negotiate on Chukwuemeka’s £40million release clause with Milan or any of his other potential suitors.

Due to Chelsea’s £40m asking price, Milan’s pursuit has now gone cold. They like Chukwuemeka a lot but are not willing to pay those significant sums for him.

Chelsea could reduce their demands towards the end of the summer transfer window if the England U21 international’s future has not been sorted by that date. However, sources insist that much will depend on the choice of new manager Enzo Maresca, who has confirmed that he wants to closely evaluate Chukwuemeka’s potential in pre-season.

Milan chiefs, meanwhile, are looking elsewhere to bolster their midfield ranks and are monitoring other potential targets, including Monaco star Youssouf Fofana and free agent Guido Rodriguez.

Although, it must be noted that if Ismael Bennacer leaves, Milan will need to buy two new midfielders and this could give the Chukwuemeka pursuit the shot in the arm it needs later this summer.

