Exclusive: Chelsea to confirm imminent Enzo Maresca hire after he blew away four competitors

Chelsea are set to complete a deal to bring in Enzo Maresca as their new manager on a five-year-deal, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Their search took them to five names but Maresca was seen as the perfect candidate by sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

Leicester sources have stated that the compensation package of around £10million is set to be agreed and the student of Pep Guardiola will be the next Chelsea manager by the end of the day.

All that will be left is official photographs of him holding up a scarf in his new employment.

The current Leicester boss has been seen as the man for the job through heavy evaluation and intense questioning during the interview process. The club used a lot of data to find the right man and Maresca came out on top in every area, according to sources.

He also hugely impressed with his knowledge of the current squad and is confident he can bring the best out of the young group of players. His plans for Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer are viewed as particularly exciting.

He has watched hours of last season’s games in preparation and is said to have an encyclopedic knowledge of the side and where it can be improved.

His possession-based style is a huge positive for the Chelsea board and that also moved him high up the pecking order when it came to the candidates.

Chelsea are backing inexperienced Maresca

There is no doubt that they are taking a huge risk given the manager’s success has only come in Championship football. That said, the five-year-deal shows the Blues are willing to back their plans and the new gaffer.

However, the fans are losing patience after seeing Thomas Tuchel, Frank Lampard, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino come and go.

The mood in the fanbase is subdued by the appointment and the Italian coach will have work to do to win over the Chelsea faithful.

Maresca was heavily pushed by the sporting directors and should this be another failed project the heat will surely land at their feet.

The aim is to find the next best thing in management and replicate what London rival Arsenal have done under Mikel Arteta.

There are zero guarantees in football and the hierarchy at the club will be desperate to see this manager work out after some underwhelming campaigns.

