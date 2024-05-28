Exclusive: Chelsea flex muscles over Newcastle as defender hijack takes shape; two factors key

Chelsea are offering a better package for Tosin Adarabioyo than Newcastle are

Chelsea have offered Tosin Adarabioyo a more competitive package than Newcastle, who are adamant they won’t overpay for him, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Magpies’ move for the defender looked close to being wrapped up recently. Tosin is out of contract with Fulham in the summer, and had apparently verbally agreed to move to Newcastle.

As such, there seemed little that could get in the way, with both parties happy.

However, Chelsea since intervened with interest of their own, and that has thrown a spanner in the works.

The cash-rich Blues tend to offer fairly generous wages to their players, and as such it’s little surprise that so many big names join them.

According to TEAMtalk sources, they are offering higher wages to Tosin than what Newcastle have.

The Magpies, of course, have the chance to hit back, but they are adamant they won’t overpay for the defender, having been in a good position previously.

With that said, Chelsea might well muscle them out of their deal and land the defender for themselves.

Location could be key to Tosin future

TEAMtalk sources have also revealed that the location of the two sides could be a deciding factor in where Tosin ends up.

He has been in London for coming up to four years, after he left his boyhood club of Manchester City for Fulham.

It has now become his home, and that Chelsea are only a stone’s throw away from the Cottagers, he could look upon them favourably.

Added to the fact they are offering good money, the Blues’ offer could be hard to turn down.

Footballing reasons will also be taken into account, and Thiago Silva’s exit from Stamford Bridge this summer opens up a spot for Tosin to potentially make his own.

After being one of Fulham’s most important assets in his time there, he could certainly cement himself in the Chelsea side.

It would be a big blow for Newcastle, but not the first time the Blues have muscled a club aside to hijack their deal.