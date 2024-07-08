Exclusive: Chelsea increase pressure for explosive new forward signing, with Maresca priority emerging

Chelsea are looking to bring in a new left winger

Chelsea have identified the left wing position as their next priority in the transfer market and are eyeing Karim Adeyemi plus a Ligue 1 star wanted by Manchester United, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Chelsea have undoubtedly been one of the most active European clubs in the early stages of the summer transfer window. The Blues, now managed by ex-Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, have already spent £54million to sign Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Omari Kellyman.

Chelsea have also agreed a £51.6m deal for Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian, though he will not move to Stamford Bridge until June 2025.

After bolstering positions such as centre-forward, central midfield and centre-back, Maresca and Chelsea are now pushing to land a quality left winger who can provide serious competition for the likes of Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea have started to increase the pressure for German ace Adeyemi, who is now considered their main attacking target.

Indeed, Chelsea are in constant contact with Adeyemi’s entourage. The West London side want to speed up his potential signing by finding out his wage demands and getting started on a long-term contract.

In a major boost for Chelsea, TEAMtalk can reveal that Dortmund are open to evaluating offers for Adeyemi worth a reasonable €30million (£25m) and upwards.

Although, given the urgent need for a new left winger, Chelsea are also exploring deals for other exciting young players who might be able to fill that role.

Chelsea transfers: Doue an alternative to Adeyemi

One option is Rennes starlet Desire Doue. Should Chelsea fail to sign Adeyemi, then Doue is viewed as the best alternative on their shortlist.

The competition for Doue is fierce though, as Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all monitoring his situation, too.

Talks with Adeyemi and his camp will continue in the next few days, while Chelsea will also start to obtain information on Doue’s possible capture. The Blues want to know how much the Frenchman might cost so they can put themselves at the front of the queue, if such a move is required.

