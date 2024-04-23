Chelsea have enquired about the availability of RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba, though Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Lukeba is a 21-year-old defender who graduated from the Lyon academy before making 68 appearances in their first team. He left France last summer when Leipzig came calling, with the Bundesliga side paying €34million for his services.

The centre-back has since established himself as an important player for Leipzig, having featured 37 times in all competitions this season. He has played a full 90 minutes in 19 of Leipzig’s 30 Bundesliga matches, while also featuring prominently in their Champions League campaign.

Lukeba is a valuable asset for Leipzig as he is a left-footed centre-half who is comfortable on the ball, traits which are highly sought after by major European clubs.

TEAMtalk can confirm speculation from France that Chelsea have contacted Leipzig to find out whether they will be able to land Lukeba this summer.

The enquiry comes after Chelsea scouted the one-cap France international on several occasions earlier this season.

In a boost for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, Lukeba is open to moving to Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately for the Blues, they are joined by two other huge clubs in pursuing the starlet. Man Utd have also been linked, while PSG are looking into his potential signing.

Chelsea face PSG battle for French star

PSG are determined to sign the best young French players around and Lukeba fits perfectly into that remit.

Wherever Lukeba goes, Leipzig stand to make a big profit when selling him. The player is understood to have a €70m (£60m) release clause in his Leipzig contract that becomes active at the end of next season.

To sign him before then, Chelsea, Man Utd or PSG will need to part with serious money, as Leipzig are in a strong negotiating position thanks to his contract running until June 2028.

