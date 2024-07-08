Exclusive: Chelsea make crucial striker decision as £42m bid for La Liga ace fails

Chelsea have decided they are happy to start the new season without another striker addition after failing with a proposal to sign Samu Omorodion, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Chelsea are building yet again after they officially announced Enzo Maresca as their new manager. They are hoping he is the man to take them into the Champions League and bring regular trophies back to Stamford Bridge.

They have Marc Guiu, Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall signed up for the season ahead and are not done yet as they seek attacking options.

Chelsea are keen to add a right-footed winger to the side and could also add another striker. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Blues have had a £42million bid rejected for Atletico Madrid centre-forward Omorodion but are not closing the door to him just yet. Atleti, meanwhile, are very clear that they do not want to sell the 20-year-old.

DON’T MISS – Chelsea striker targets: EVERY centre-forward linked with the Blues this summer

This is not the end of the world for the West London side, who would be happy to start the season without any more additions to the striker ranks.

They have confidence in Nicolas Jackson and Guiu to bring the goals required next season. Chelsea also have confidence that Christopher Nkunku could fill in as a lone striker, should that be required.

The aim under Maresca is to continue their strides in building a young team capable of growing into one of the best sides in the world. There have been concerns that the low average age and experience will cost them when the pressure hits but the club are strong in their belief that their way is the best.

Chelsea will no longer overpay and have set very stringent rules on the amounts they are willing to spend on players. It was these rules that saw them lose out on Michael Olise despite being in a strong position to land his signature.

The £42m offered for Omorodion may be the ceiling Chelsea are willing to go to, as it will cost far more to prise him from the grasp of Diego Simeone and Atleti this summer.

In addition to looking at new right wingers and centre-forwards, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has confirmed to TEAMtalk that a new left winger is on Chelsea’s wish list, too.

Maresca is keen on an electric Bundesliga ace to fill that role, while a Ligue 1 star has emerged as an alternative option.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Chelsea increase pressure for explosive new forward signing, with Maresca priority emerging