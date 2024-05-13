Chelsea are on the cusp of signing Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian in a big-money deal even though the attacker has been looked at by a host of other top European clubs, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Brazil is the home of football and has always produced some of the biggest and best names in the game. They continue to have a conveyor belt of top talent, as shown by Endrick preparing to join Real Madrid in 2025. There is one more name though that is considered one of the most exciting talents in a generation.

Estevao is believed to be the best starlet since Neymar and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the right winger will leave in 2025.

Chelsea are pushing to complete a deal and have got the player side sorted, with personal terms already agreed.

The forward is extremely keen to play in the Premier League and has been watched by some of the world’s biggest clubs.

The major interest in him forced the London side to move quickly as they believe he is one of the best prospects on the planet right now.

A full agreement is expected soon, with Chelsea and Palmeiras in advanced talks over a deal worth an initial £26million. The transfer has the potential to reach a huge £50m through add-ons. Sources also state that the player has made it clear he would like the move to be agreed.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City have all taken time to watch the 17-year-old wonderkid but are not in the conversation right now.

Chelsea transfers: Estevao Willian deal close

Instead, TEAMtalk can reveal that a deal with Chelsea is all but done and very close to completion.

The Blues have a busy summer ahead and are set to spend again as they look to build a side capable of qualifying for the Champions League. A centre back, left back and striker are key targets for them in the upcoming window.

It is not yet confirmed who will be leading them next season with the future of Mauricio Pochettino up in the air. A meeting has been scheduled where the board will review the job Pochettino has done and decide his fate.

